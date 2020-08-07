Redbridge residents urged to apply for big bulb giveaway to brighten up community

Redbridge residents are being encouraged to apply for the council’s bright bulb giveaway to brighten up local communities.

Following last year’s success, the neighbourhood team will be giving away 40,000 spring bulbs this autumn ahead of the borough-wide Bulb Planting Weekend between October 16-18.

Available bulbs include daffodils, dwarf-size daffodils, tulips, crocuses, snowdrops and grape hyacinths.

Bulbs must be planted in an area which can be enjoyed by the local community, and not on private land, grass verges, grassed areas or tree pits. Approval will have to be given to plant on council land that is not highways (such as housing sites).

The deadline for requests — granted on a first-come-first-served basis — is Sunday September 20.

Community groups, residents, gardening clubs and schools can request bulbs online by visiting eforms.redbridge.gov.uk/community-bulb-planting-application-form/.

All bulbs will be delviered in time for October’s Planting Weekend.