South Woodford reptile shop holds party to mark 15 year anniversary

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal Python Archant

Community members are invited to embrace their love of scaly skin at a South Woodford reptile shop this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Panther chameleon Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Panther chameleon

The Reptile Ranch, in May Bank Road, is holding a party on Saturday, May 11, to mark its 15th anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

It will be holding a raffle and anyone who slithers in will be allowed to take photos with the animals for £2 to raise funds for Haven House Children's Hospice, in Woodford Green.

The shop's co-owner Sandy Allin said: "We've also been running a promotion where we donate £1 from every box of crickets or locusts bought this week to the hospice."

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal Python Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal Python

Cold-blooded critters at the ranch include chameleons, bearded dragons, 10ft snakes and turtles. Among the raffle prizes are tickets to go and see the Only Fools Horses musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket in central London and a voucher for a free tattoo.

There will also be a barbecue and bake sale.