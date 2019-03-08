Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

South Woodford reptile shop holds party to mark 15 year anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:18 08 May 2019

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal Python

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal Python

Archant

Community members are invited to embrace their love of scaly skin at a South Woodford reptile shop this weekend.

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Panther chameleonReptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Panther chameleon

The Reptile Ranch, in May Bank Road, is holding a party on Saturday, May 11, to mark its 15th anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

It will be holding a raffle and anyone who slithers in will be allowed to take photos with the animals for £2 to raise funds for Haven House Children's Hospice, in Woodford Green.

The shop's co-owner Sandy Allin said: "We've also been running a promotion where we donate £1 from every box of crickets or locusts bought this week to the hospice."

Reptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal PythonReptile Ranch owner Sandy Allin holding a Royal Python

Cold-blooded critters at the ranch include chameleons, bearded dragons, 10ft snakes and turtles. Among the raffle prizes are tickets to go and see the Only Fools Horses musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket in central London and a voucher for a free tattoo.

There will also be a barbecue and bake sale.

Most Read

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The kids are alright! South Woodford have long-term in mind, says captain Neicho

South Woodford players celebrate after taking a wicket (pic: Graham Hodges).

Gator prospect Forchin claims victory on Waltham Abbey show

Gator prospect Carlton Forchin (pic: Gator ABC)

Justham signs new deal with Daggers

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers legends to reunite for exciting charity fixture

Junior McDougald celebrates his goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup in 2002 (pic: Toby Melville/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists