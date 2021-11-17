Service held in Ilford as borough marks Remembrance Sunday
- Credit: Lesley Bowers
Commemorations were held in Ilford to mark Remembrance Sunday.
A service, which took place in Ilford War Memorial Gardens on November 14, paid respects to those who have died while serving the country.
A parade also marched to the memorial, which included Royal British Legion members and cadets, and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am.
Ilford MPs Wes Streeting and Sam Tarry, council leader Jas Athwal and Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett were among the dignitaries in attendance.
Mr Tarry wrote on Twitter: "At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.
"Proud to join local armed forces, cadets, scouts, police, fire brigade, and civic and religious leaders to lay wreaths in Ilford at the War Memorial Gardens."
Mr Streeting added: "We gathered at Ilford War Memorial to honour those whose service and sacrifice has safeguarded the rights and freedom we enjoy today.
Most Read
- 1 Amir Khan turns up to help launch Ilford kebab shop
- 2 'Electric atmosphere' captured on TikTok as Amir Khan opens kebab shop
- 3 Chemsex drug dealers jailed after six properties raided
- 4 Appeal after man charged with Gants Hill attempted murder
- 5 Revealed: How a redeveloped Chadwell Heath could look
- 6 Ilford North MP demands action as NHS waiting lists top 52,000
- 7 Midwife shortage causes temporary closures at Queen's Hospital birth centre
- 8 Nightingale Hospital was 'like home insurance' for London, says health boss
- 9 Catch-up class to breakfast club: How schools are helping pupils post-Covid
- 10 Teenager reported missing a week ago could be in Ilford
"We will remember them always."