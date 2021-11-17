Service held in Ilford as borough marks Remembrance Sunday

Poppy wreaths were laid at the foot of Ilford War Memorial - Credit: Lesley Bowers

Commemorations were held in Ilford to mark Remembrance Sunday.

A service, which took place in Ilford War Memorial Gardens on November 14, paid respects to those who have died while serving the country.

A parade also marched to the memorial, which included Royal British Legion members and cadets, and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am.

Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett was among those who attended the Remembrance commemorations - Credit: Lesley Bowers

Ilford MPs Wes Streeting and Sam Tarry, council leader Jas Athwal and Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Mr Tarry wrote on Twitter: "At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

"Proud to join local armed forces, cadets, scouts, police, fire brigade, and civic and religious leaders to lay wreaths in Ilford at the War Memorial Gardens."

Mr Streeting added: "We gathered at Ilford War Memorial to honour those whose service and sacrifice has safeguarded the rights and freedom we enjoy today.

"We will remember them always."