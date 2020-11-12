Remembrance Day: Fairlop Heritage Group gather at war memorial to commemorate poignant day

The wreaths and crosses laid at the Fairlop War Memorial to mark Remembrance Day. Picture: David Martin Archant

The Fairlop Heritage Group held a small ceremony to mark this year’s Remembrance Day after Covid-19 forced it to cancel its usual service.

L-R: Cllr Ruth Clark, David Martin, Barbara Martin and Cllr Howard Berlin. Picture: Cllr Ruth Clark L-R: Cllr Ruth Clark, David Martin, Barbara Martin and Cllr Howard Berlin. Picture: Cllr Ruth Clark

The group created a video service and gathered in small numbers to pay their respects.

Member David Martin said that although it was a “great pity” to lose a ceremony held since 2009, it was important to mark the occasion in whatever way possible.

Former Ilford South MP Mike Gapes pays his respects at the Fairlop War Memorial on Remembrance Day. Picture: David Martin Former Ilford South MP Mike Gapes pays his respects at the Fairlop War Memorial on Remembrance Day. Picture: David Martin

He and his wife Barbara laid a wreath on behalf of the heritage group and crosses for the mayor, the leader of Redbridge Council and St Peter’s Church vicar, the Reverand Kate Lovesey.

Despite being an “unannounced” gathering, the group was joined by the council’s deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, former Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and ward representatives Cllrs Ruth Clark and Howard Berlin.

After paying tribute to “those from the Commonwealth and around the world who served and died in conflicts”, David remarked on a “difficult year” which has seen the loss of former councillor Brian Lambert and founder member of the heritage group, Alan Howe.