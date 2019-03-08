Remembrance Day 2019: 'Humbling' service sees Wanstead residents young and old pay tribute to lost servicemen and women

Wanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Large crowds gathered at Wanstead's war memorial on Saturday lunchtime as the town came together to mark Remembrance Sunday with a poignant memorial service.

Scores of residents joined cadet units, a brass band and a number of local dignitaries to take part in the service at the memorial off Wanstead High Street at 12.30pm.

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Kam Rai, told the Recorder: "It was a humbling privilege to lay a wreath on behalf of the Labour Party at Wanstead to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"I think it's really important we take time every year to preserve their memory and I was impressed as ever at the numbers who attended, from the young to the old from every community; all paid their respect."