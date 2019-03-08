Search

Remembrance Day 2019: 'Humbling' service sees Wanstead residents young and old pay tribute to lost servicemen and women

PUBLISHED: 12:42 12 November 2019

Wanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Wanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Large crowds gathered at Wanstead's war memorial on Saturday lunchtime as the town came together to mark Remembrance Sunday with a poignant memorial service.

Wanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie HoskinsWanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Scores of residents joined cadet units, a brass band and a number of local dignitaries to take part in the service at the memorial off Wanstead High Street at 12.30pm.

Wanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie HoskinsWanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Kam Rai, told the Recorder: "It was a humbling privilege to lay a wreath on behalf of the Labour Party at Wanstead to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Wanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie HoskinsWanstead Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

"I think it's really important we take time every year to preserve their memory and I was impressed as ever at the numbers who attended, from the young to the old from every community; all paid their respect."

