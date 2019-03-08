Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Residents in Chadwell Heath have big plans to regenerate the area in and around the train station to mark the arrival of the Elizabeth Line.

Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association's plans include the permanent installation of seven specially designed vintage posters on the station building's façade. The artwork will depict the area's most famous landmarks - Wangey House, Whalebone House, the Three Windmills, West Ham United's training ground, St Chad's Well, the Embassy Cinema and St Chad's Park.

The posters are currently being designed by TfL's design team, led by John Hunter.

Since the residents' association was formed in 2017, the group has raised more than £30,000 for these community projects through grants and fundraising events.

As part of the plans, historic photographs of Chadwell Heath station will be placed in the waiting room on platform three, and there will be more plant life along the platforms, in the ticket hall and at the nearby community garden on Wangey Road.

The group has also unveiled plans to install two new clocks on platforms three and four, in the style of the 1940s Magneta Time Company designs at Gants Hill, Redbridge and Wanstead stations.

This project was awarded £12,000 from the Redbridge Community Infrastructure Levy.

Depending on restoration funding from the Railway Heritage Trust, residents also want to reinstate the arched brickwork, parapet and ball-shaped adornments above the station entrance and on the roof, which were destroyed during World War II.

Beyond the station itself, the group plan to commission a permanent mural to be painted along the walls of Station Road by artist Franck Pellegrino, depicting famous figures, symbols, local landmarks and historic scenes of Chadwell Heath.

"Street artists regularly spray distasteful tags on the walls and the amenities," Rama Muraleetharan from Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association said.

"Having canvassed opinions from many local residents and business owners, the general consensus is that people are disappointed in seeing Station Road being tarnished again, having only recently been refurbished with new paving stones and street lighting by Barking & Dagenham Council within the past few years.

"Good public art exists to enrich our everyday lives. Adorning our walls with artwork may set an example to those who seek to deface public property, especially as it highlights Chadwell Heath's heritage."

The group also hopes to commission a life-size bronze statue of Ilford-born Lance Corporal John William Sayer to stand at the junction of Wangey Road and Station Road - he received a posthumous Victoria Cross for his bravery during the First World War.