Redbridge residents could have a black bag limit on bin day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2019

Redbridge Council is looking at ways to tackle climate emergency in the borough. Picture: Peter Byrne

Redbridge Council is looking at ways to tackle climate emergency in the borough. Picture: Peter Byrne

PA Archive/PA Images

The number of black bags residents put out on bin day could be restricted.

As part of Redbridge Council's effort to help the environment, it will pilot setting a limit on how may sacks each household can leave out each week.

It is also setting up a climate change panel which will look at reducing waste, biodiversity, cleaner travel and environmental education.

The news comes after the local authority passed a motion in June 2019 declaring a climate emergency in the borough.

It is now in the process of writing a report about how the area can become carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon-free by 2050.

As well as restricting black bags the council said it is committed to planting 900 trees on the highway by 2020, and installing solar panels on schools in order to produce its own energy.

Speaking about the new panel, a Redbridge Council spokesman said: "The council does a lot of work to reduce energy emissions and protect the environment more widely.

"However, often this work is done within specific frameworks focusing on one part of climate change, such as the Waste Reduction Strategy and the Air Quality Action Plan.

"More work is needed to join these different strands together into a coherent, joined-up strategy for tackling climate change".

As well as establishing a climate change group the council will continue to roll out clean air zones which ban cars from being able to drive close to schools.

It will continue to test the use of wheelie bins and give coloured refuse sacks for flats above shops with the overall aim of reducing the amount of domestic waste produced in Redbridge

Alongside this, it hopes to create a nature and environment scrutiny group to look at how it promotes and protects biodiversity in the borough.

"To support the work and as recommended by the motion, the council will commission an external organisation to carry out a green audit of council services, in order to more fully understand their current levels of emissions and to make additional recommendations for internal and external changes," the spokesman added.

