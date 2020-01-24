Welcome to Ilford Eastside: Plans unveiled for 672 homes, offices, restaurants and primary school on retail park

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school.

Plans to demolish Ilford Retail Park and build hundreds of new homes, restaurants, offices and a primary school have been unveiled.

The site of the proposed Ilford Eastside development. Picture: Google The site of the proposed Ilford Eastside development. Picture: Google

Under the proposals, all the existing buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for 22 acres of retail space, houses, offices, cafes and restaurants, leisure facilities, community and health centres and a school - known as Ilford Eastside.

The retail park is currently home to Fitness First Gym, Lidl and Farmfoods, and the redevelopment site also includes the three-storey Probation Centre at 277 High Road.

The retail park, which is a brownfield site, is allocated in the local plan for redevelopment.

"The existing buildings make no contribution to the quality of the town centre and largely turn their back on the surrounding public realm," the applicant, Montreaux Ilford Developments, said.

"The current condition of the space is poor and prone to antisocial behaviour.

The proposed site for Ilford Eastside is currently home to Lidl and Fitness First. Picture: Google The proposed site for Ilford Eastside is currently home to Lidl and Fitness First. Picture: Google

"The vision for the site is to provide a residential-led mixed-used scheme with high quality public realm that responds to Redbridge Council's ambitions for the east side of Ilford."

Flats would be a mixture of studios, one, two and three bedrooms, and 35per cent would be affordable.

The heights of the five buildings would not exceed 25 storeys, the applicant said, and there would be a public square in the centre of the development.

There would be 67 blue badge parking spaces for residents and two blue badge parking spaces for the school.

"The proposals will create a new vibrant and safe neighbourhood with flexible office space, cafes, retail and community uses animating a new public square and the High Road," the applicant said.

"The scheme will deliver new local employment opportunities and it will become a gateway development at the eastern entrance to Ilford town centre.

"Ilford Eastside will provide a mix of residential tenures, including affordable housing and a much needed piece of social infrastructure with the inclusion of a primary school, prominent on the High Road and surrounded by an improved high quality public realm."

If it goes ahead, the development will also offer a "new urban art destination for Ilford", featuring artistic light installations and artworks designed to draw people into the space.

The new primary school, a stand alone building, would be located next to the High Road, with the five blocks of flats set behind.

The proposed multi-storey school would have 630 places, with year groups split across six floors.

"This will be an 'urban' school characterised by a vertical arrangement with a variety of open, covered and semi covered play spaces," the applicant said.

The school entrance would be located off the square in the centre of the development, "providing a safe pedestrian access point for pupils and parents".

The development would also have a "green plaza", which could include features such as in-ground trampolines, table tennis, climbing structures and other active play elements, and a biodiverse roof.

A communal residents' garden is also proposed, along with a number of roof gardens.

Montreaux Ilford Developments is seeking outline planning permission for the development.