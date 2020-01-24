Search

Advanced search

Welcome to Ilford Eastside: Plans unveiled for 672 homes, offices, restaurants and primary school on retail park

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 January 2020

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school. Picture: Google

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to demolish Ilford Retail Park and build hundreds of new homes, restaurants, offices and a primary school have been unveiled.

The site of the proposed Ilford Eastside development. Picture: GoogleThe site of the proposed Ilford Eastside development. Picture: Google

Under the proposals, all the existing buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for 22 acres of retail space, houses, offices, cafes and restaurants, leisure facilities, community and health centres and a school - known as Ilford Eastside.

The retail park is currently home to Fitness First Gym, Lidl and Farmfoods, and the redevelopment site also includes the three-storey Probation Centre at 277 High Road.

The retail park, which is a brownfield site, is allocated in the local plan for redevelopment.

"The existing buildings make no contribution to the quality of the town centre and largely turn their back on the surrounding public realm," the applicant, Montreaux Ilford Developments, said.

"The current condition of the space is poor and prone to antisocial behaviour.

The proposed site for Ilford Eastside is currently home to Lidl and Fitness First. Picture: GoogleThe proposed site for Ilford Eastside is currently home to Lidl and Fitness First. Picture: Google

"The vision for the site is to provide a residential-led mixed-used scheme with high quality public realm that responds to Redbridge Council's ambitions for the east side of Ilford."

Flats would be a mixture of studios, one, two and three bedrooms, and 35per cent would be affordable.

The heights of the five buildings would not exceed 25 storeys, the applicant said, and there would be a public square in the centre of the development.

There would be 67 blue badge parking spaces for residents and two blue badge parking spaces for the school.

You may also want to watch:

"The proposals will create a new vibrant and safe neighbourhood with flexible office space, cafes, retail and community uses animating a new public square and the High Road," the applicant said.

"The scheme will deliver new local employment opportunities and it will become a gateway development at the eastern entrance to Ilford town centre.

"Ilford Eastside will provide a mix of residential tenures, including affordable housing and a much needed piece of social infrastructure with the inclusion of a primary school, prominent on the High Road and surrounded by an improved high quality public realm."

If it goes ahead, the development will also offer a "new urban art destination for Ilford", featuring artistic light installations and artworks designed to draw people into the space.

The new primary school, a stand alone building, would be located next to the High Road, with the five blocks of flats set behind.

The proposed multi-storey school would have 630 places, with year groups split across six floors.

"This will be an 'urban' school characterised by a vertical arrangement with a variety of open, covered and semi covered play spaces," the applicant said.

The school entrance would be located off the square in the centre of the development, "providing a safe pedestrian access point for pupils and parents".

The development would also have a "green plaza", which could include features such as in-ground trampolines, table tennis, climbing structures and other active play elements, and a biodiverse roof.

A communal residents' garden is also proposed, along with a number of roof gardens.

Montreaux Ilford Developments is seeking outline planning permission for the development.

Most Read

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Welcome to Ilford Eastside: Plans unveiled for 672 homes, offices, restaurants and primary school on retail park

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school. Picture: Google

Daggers blog: Reid all about goals, hopefully!

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24