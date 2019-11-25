Search

Plans for 180 new homes on Ilford hostel site

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 November 2019

Hyleford temporary accomodation hostel. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Redbridge Council's development company is proposing to bring a new housing development to Loxford Lane in Ilford and wants to hear your views.

A public consultation is being held for residents and organisations to ask questions about the redevelopment of a site in Loxford Lane, Ilford. Picture: GoogleA public consultation is being held for residents and organisations to ask questions about the redevelopment of a site in Loxford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Google

The site, at 200 Loxford Lane, is currently partially occupied by the Hyleford Hostel, which provides temporary accommodation for 47 homeless families.

The proposal, submitted to the council for a "screening opinion", involves the demolition of the existing buildings and redevelopment of the site to provide up to 180 new homes.

The application says the "series of buildings" will not exceed nine storeys in height.

Redbridge Living will be holding its first engagement event to give residents, businesses and organisations the chance to ask questions, find out more and comment on the proposals for Loxford Lane.

The public engagement event takes place on Thursday, November 28, from 4.30pm-8.00pm at Main Hall, Loxford School, Loxford Lane, Ilford, IG1 2UT.

