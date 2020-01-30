Search

Plans approved to demolish Halfords Seven Kings to make way for new homes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 January 2020

The approved plans are part of a masterplan to redevelop this section of the High Road in Seven Kings. Picture: Google

The approved plans are part of a masterplan to redevelop this section of the High Road in Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans have been approved to build 52 homes on the Halfords site in Seven Kings.

Redbridge Council's planning committee approved the plans for 573-585 High Road at a meeting last night (January 29).

The development is part of an overall masterplan to redevelop 587 High Road, a former petrol station that is now a car wash, 596-601 High Road, currently a Kwik-Fit garage, and 603 High Road, which is also occupied by a car wash.

The four sites will "form a new piece of engaging and active high street which could act as a precedent for other developments within the immediate context".

Halfords Autocentre will be demolished to make way for a mixed-use development of flats and offices on the ground floor.

The blocks will range from nine storeys to 11 storeys in height.

"The proposed development is considered a prime opportunity for wholesale regeneration of a prominent brownfield site," the applicant said.

Each flat will have its own balcony or terrace, along with communal terraces at the first, ninth and 11th floors.

There were 16 representations from members of the public in response to the proposal, which included concerns about loss of privacy from the height of the buildings, insufficient parking for residents and the negative impact on infrastructure in Seven Kings, such as doctors and schools.

