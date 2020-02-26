Search

Redbridge Youth Election results announced as nearly 15,000 cast their vote

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 February 2020

Winners of the Youth Parliament in Redbridge, Ahmed Rahman, Faizan Ahmed and Yahya Jahaly with Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Winners of the Youth Parliament in Redbridge, Ahmed Rahman, Faizan Ahmed and Yahya Jahaly with Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

The winning candidates elected by Redbridge to the UK Youth Parliament haved pledged to tackle knife crime and environmental issues after more young people than ever before cast their votes.

Ahmed Rahman and Faizan Ahmed were elected from 10 possible candidates and will represent Redbridge as members of the UK Youth Parliament (MYPs).

A total of 14,748 votes were cast, the highest number of votes since 2007, when Redbridge joined the UK Youth Parliament.

Ahmed, from Woodbridge High School in Woodford Green, listed his priorities as raising young people's awareness of knife crime, promoting different ways of transport to protect the environment and educating young people on entrepreneurship skills.

Ahmed said: "I greatly appreciate the support that I have been getting during my campaign.

"I will try my best to achieve my manifesto points and work hard to make a change in Redbridge."

Faizan, who is from Oaks Park High School in Newbury Park, wants to encourage young people to care for the environment, raise awareness of hate crime and to campaign against knife crime.

Faizan said, "As a newly elected MYP, I am proud to be representing Redbridge. I would like to say thank you to the people who have supported my campaign and helped me to get where I am today. I will do Redbridge proud and represent us on a national level."

Yahya Jahaly from Oaks Park High School was nominated The Deputy Member of the Youth Parliament in Redbridge.

Councillor Elaine Norman, the borough's cabinet member for children and young people said: "I would like to pass on my congratulations to Ahmed and Faizan for getting elected as Members of the Redbridge UK Youth Parliament.

"It is vital that we give young people the right platform now to put forward their views and opinions on matters and issues that will help improve Redbridge over the coming years.

"It is also exciting to think that we could be looking at the next Leader of the Council - or even a future Prime Minister."

The UK Youth Parliament has 600 elected MYPs from across the country who organise events and projects, run campaigns and influence decision-makers on the issues that matter most to young people.

The two successful Redbridge MYPs will act as a mouthpiece for the young people of Redbridge and represent their views at the Youth Parliament.

