Votes set to be cast for borough's next youth parliament members
- Credit: Redbridge Council
Ten youngsters are bidding to become Redbridge's next youth members of parliament (MYP).
The final candidates, who must be between 11 and 17 and either live or study in the borough, were selected from almost 100 who threw their name into the ring.
The borough has two MYPs, who run the youth council and come up with manifestos to improve Redbridge.
Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “It’s fantastic that so many young people got involved in this year’s nomination process. The quality of candidates gets stronger and stronger each year.
"It certainly bodes well for the future of politics in Redbridge and clearly shows how engaged our young people are in matters of local democracy."
Voting takes place between January 31 and February 10, with almost 15,000 votes cast last year from schools, youth centres and other organisations.
The successful candidates will start their two-year term in March.
Most Read
- 1 Men jailed for using explosives in string of ATM thefts
- 2 Driver charged in connection with fatal collision on M11 due in court
- 3 Ex football boss sets up fans club to increase diversity at England games
- 4 South Woodford care home loses Good CQC rating
- 5 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
- 6 Senior councillor: Boost high streets by scrapping business rates
- 7 Bus timetable change to 'better align' with hospital shifts
- 8 ‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
- 9 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 10 Rat-running lorry drivers in Redbridge face fines of up to £130