Ilford Recorder > News

Votes set to be cast for borough's next youth parliament members

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:00 PM January 19, 2022
Winners of the Youth Parliament in Redbridge, Ahmed Rahman, Faizan Ahmed and Yahya Jahaly with Mayor

The borough's current youth members of parliament Ahmed Rahman and Faizan Ahmed with deputy MYP Yahya Jahaly (front) and former Redbridge mayor Zulfiqar Hussain - Credit: Redbridge Council

Ten youngsters are bidding to become Redbridge's next youth members of parliament (MYP).

The final candidates, who must be between 11 and 17 and either live or study in the borough, were selected from almost 100 who threw their name into the ring.

The borough has two MYPs, who run the youth council and come up with manifestos to improve Redbridge.

Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “It’s fantastic that so many young people got involved in this year’s nomination process. The quality of candidates gets stronger and stronger each year.

"It certainly bodes well for the future of politics in Redbridge and clearly shows how engaged our young people are in matters of local democracy."

Voting takes place between January 31 and February 10, with almost 15,000 votes cast last year from schools, youth centres and other organisations.

The successful candidates will start their two-year term in March.

Elections
Redbridge News

