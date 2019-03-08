Search

Jewish Care celebrates inspiring young leaders in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 July 2019

Jack Petchey Award recipients, Emily Sweeney, Aytan Cohen, Chloe Simons and Gaya Aharon. Picture: David Solomon

Jack Petchey Award recipients, Emily Sweeney, Aytan Cohen, Chloe Simons and Gaya Aharon. Picture: David Solomon

Archant

Sixty young people at Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre (RJCC) have been recognised for their commitment and dedication to leadership and volunteering.

The recipient of the Saul Keene Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership this year is Simone Silver. Picture: David SolomonThe recipient of the Saul Keene Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership this year is Simone Silver. Picture: David Solomon

They are all participants in the Mike youth leadership programme, which stands for motivation, inspiration, knowledge and education.

The Youth Leadership Awards 2019 were hosted by Jewish Care RJCC youth workers Joe Smith and Alex Pereira, who have been through the Mike programme as participants and volunteers.

Graham Freeman, manager of RJCC, said: "There is no other programme quite like Mike and we are extremely proud of the continued success that this brings both to the young people but also to the community in general."

Jack Petchey Award recipients, Emily Sweeney, Aytan Cohen, Chloe Simons and Gaya Aharon. Picture: David SolomonJack Petchey Award recipients, Emily Sweeney, Aytan Cohen, Chloe Simons and Gaya Aharon. Picture: David Solomon

The Saul Keene Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership was awarded to Simone Silver.

Recipients of The Jack Petchey Achievement Awards included Emily Sweeney, Aytan Cohen, Chloe Simons and Gaya Aharon.

