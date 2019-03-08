Jewish Care celebrates inspiring young leaders in Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 July 2019
Archant
Sixty young people at Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre (RJCC) have been recognised for their commitment and dedication to leadership and volunteering.
They are all participants in the Mike youth leadership programme, which stands for motivation, inspiration, knowledge and education.
The Youth Leadership Awards 2019 were hosted by Jewish Care RJCC youth workers Joe Smith and Alex Pereira, who have been through the Mike programme as participants and volunteers.
You may also want to watch:
Graham Freeman, manager of RJCC, said: "There is no other programme quite like Mike and we are extremely proud of the continued success that this brings both to the young people but also to the community in general."
The Saul Keene Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership was awarded to Simone Silver.
Recipients of The Jack Petchey Achievement Awards included Emily Sweeney, Aytan Cohen, Chloe Simons and Gaya Aharon.