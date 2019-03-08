Reclaiming Redbridge's streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

The leader of Redbridge Council has pledged to seal off some of the borough’s streets from traffic to enable children to play outside.

Councillor Jas Athwal along with London deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander and London cycling and walking commissioner, Will Norman, met up along the banks of the river Thames to plan a car-free day later in the year.

The pledge, launched on Friday, May 3, is designed to “ take back the streets from traffic” and enables children to socialise and play outside their homes.

The car-free day is already an annual event in other parts of London, and the London Borough of Hackney is already on board.

Councillor Athwal said: “This is a fantastic scheme, reclaiming our streets and reducing pollution.

“I'm sure many residents will fondly remember a time when children could play out in the street after school and on weekends before traffic prevented them from playing safely.

“Having a car-free day in Redbridge is a great idea and hopefully will help people realise how easy it is to get around without a car.

“I'm delighted to sign the pledge to make this happen.”

An area of Redbridge will be selected to be cordoned off from traffic on the car-free day and local community groups will be invited to set up a play street – where children are encouraged to play outside and neighbours get together to share food and drink.