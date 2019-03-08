Search

Reclaiming Redbridge's streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 May 2019

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

The leader of Redbridge Council has pledged to seal off some of the borough’s streets from traffic to enable children to play outside.

Representatives from across London met up to back car-free day. Picture: Redbridge LabourRepresentatives from across London met up to back car-free day. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Councillor Jas Athwal along with London deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander and London cycling and walking commissioner, Will Norman, met up along the banks of the river Thames to plan a car-free day later in the year.

The pledge, launched on Friday, May 3, is designed to “ take back the streets from traffic” and enables children to socialise and play outside their homes.

The car-free day is already an annual event in other parts of London, and the London Borough of Hackney is already on board.

Councillor Athwal said: “This is a fantastic scheme, reclaiming our streets and reducing pollution.

“I'm sure many residents will fondly remember a time when children could play out in the street after school and on weekends before traffic prevented them from playing safely.

“Having a car-free day in Redbridge is a great idea and hopefully will help people realise how easy it is to get around without a car.

“I'm delighted to sign the pledge to make this happen.”

An area of Redbridge will be selected to be cordoned off from traffic on the car-free day and local community groups will be invited to set up a play street – where children are encouraged to play outside and neighbours get together to share food and drink.

Most Read

Opinion: Government should rethink loan charge

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Community group disappointed after police confirm they won’t name and shame Ilford prostitute punters

Police will not name and shame punters. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Prostitute punters could be banned from driving in Ilford Lane

A sex worker talks to the police in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Recorder letters: Gants Hill library, knife bins, Debenhams, green belt, free TV licences and vivisection

Gants Hill library is to be transformed into a community hub. Picture: KEN MEARS

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

