Work starts on cycleway between Redbridge and Waltham Forest

Cyclists use the C23 Cycleway by Whipps Cross. Picture: TfL © Transport for London

Work has begun on a two kilometre extension to a cycleway which will let people cycle between Waltham Forest and Redbridge.

The next phase is the latest addition to Waltham Forest's new cycling infrastructure, which was created as part of the transformational Enjoy Waltham Forest programme.

Cycleway 23 currently runs along Lea Bridge Road between Millfields Park and Whipps Cross in Waltham Forest.

The extension of the route to the east will create a new two-way cycle track between Whipps Cross and up Woodford New Road to Waterworks Roundabout in Wanstead, connecting to the Enjoy Waltham Forest network at Whipps Cross.

So far, the existing fully-segregated Cycleway 23 has seen significant increases in the number of people cycling, with a 118per cent increase between July 2016 and July 2019.

Transport for London (TfL) recently asked people in the area to have their say on another section of the Cycleway towards central London.

Plans for the route between Millfields Park and Dalston include segregated cycle lanes around Lea Bridge Roundabout and a new walking and cycling link through the park.

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: "We know that one of the easiest ways to enable people to cycle is to make sure that they have access to a network of safe cycle routes right across the capital.

"The extension to this new protected route will enable even more people to cycle across Waltham Forest, making it even easier to switch car journeys for a healthier and more sustainable alternative."

TfL is committed to expanding the capital's cycle network at pace and increasing the proportion of Londoners who live within 400 metres of the cycling network to 28pc by 2024, up from nine per cent.

TfL has doubled the amount of protected space for cyclists since 2016 and is on course to triple this by spring.

In 2018, TfL's Vision Zero, Walking and Cycling Action Plans set out targets for eliminating death and serious injury from London's roads and becoming the best city in the world for walking and the best big city for cycling.