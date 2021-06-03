Photo contest submissions recognise work of volunteers
- Credit: Redbridge CVS
Dozens of people submitted photos as part of a competition from Redbridge Council for Voluntary Services (CVS) highlighting the work of volunteers in the last year.
The winning entries were judged by the Ilford Recorder but we wanted to share some of the other stories of volunteers who put others first during the pandemic.
The contest marked National Volunteers' Week (June 1-7).
Geraldine Maclaine describes herself as "the old lady (aged 83) on the Redbridge Bogus Caller Partnership" where she has volunteered since 2006, giving tips and advice to elderly people so they don't fall prey to scam artists.
The do-gooder from South Woodford started The Old Protectors in 2011, a group of elderly volunteers who visit vulnerable residents to show them how to keep safe and to assist anyone who has been victimised.
The pandemic has put the in-person visits on pause but she has been busy calling up residents to keep them alert from fraudsters.
Glenda Scandura, a volunteer at Redbridge Talking Newspaper, sent in a photo of a pile of news clippings she had compiled to read for sight-impaired people.
You may also want to watch:
She said: "Things and environment changed but the voices and recordings must go on."
Volunteers were encouraged to get creative for the photo competition.
Most Read
- 1 Redbridge school's staff to strike over Covid working dispute
- 2 Parents furious about change to school admissions
- 3 Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
- 4 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 5 Covid heroes honoured in photo competition
- 6 Hainault playwright's fundraising bid to take up place on New York writing course
- 7 Ilford man charged with murder
- 8 Council considers raising parking penalty charges
- 9 Goodmayes Tesco development gets green light for 1,280 homes
- 10 Manor Park fitness fanatic aims to raise £3k for good cause at Ilford boot camp
Ron Filer, who volunteers at Age UK and Wanstead House, sent in two pictures he painted of the Allan Burgess Centre in Wanstead and St Gabriel's Church in Aldersbrook.
Sangatt Mann, who also volunteers with Age UK and St John Ambulance, started volunteering this year.
He said that, while he was fortunate he was not furloughed this past year, he wanted to give back where he could.
Mundeep Grewal volunteers for a charity called Nishkam Swat, which delivers hot food and snacks to those who are vulnerable, shielding and less fortunate across east London.
Throughout the pandemic many people discovered nature on their daily walks.
Volunteers from Extinction Rebellion Havering were busy planting new trees in Seven Kings Park to ensure there is plenty of nature to enjoy for years to come.