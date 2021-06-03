Photo contest submissions recognise work of volunteers

Published: 12:57 PM June 3, 2021

Dozens of people submitted photos as part of a competition held by Redbridge CVS to highlight the work volunteers did throughout the last year. - Credit: Redbridge CVS

Dozens of people submitted photos as part of a competition from Redbridge Council for Voluntary Services (CVS) highlighting the work of volunteers in the last year.

The winning entries were judged by the Ilford Recorder but we wanted to share some of the other stories of volunteers who put others first during the pandemic.

The contest marked National Volunteers' Week (June 1-7).

Geraldine Maclaine started The Old Protectors in 2011 and has been volunteering since 2006 to help elderly people not fall prey to fraudsters. - Credit: Geraldine Maclaine

Geraldine Maclaine describes herself as "the old lady (aged 83) on the Redbridge Bogus Caller Partnership" where she has volunteered since 2006, giving tips and advice to elderly people so they don't fall prey to scam artists.

The do-gooder from South Woodford started The Old Protectors in 2011, a group of elderly volunteers who visit vulnerable residents to show them how to keep safe and to assist anyone who has been victimised.

The pandemic has put the in-person visits on pause but she has been busy calling up residents to keep them alert from fraudsters.

Volunteer Glenda Scandura preparing news clippings to record for the Redbridge Talking Newspaper. - Credit: Glenda Scandura

Glenda Scandura, a volunteer at Redbridge Talking Newspaper, sent in a photo of a pile of news clippings she had compiled to read for sight-impaired people.

She said: "Things and environment changed but the voices and recordings must go on."

Volunteers were encouraged to get creative for the photo competition.

Volunteer Ron Filer painted this picture of St Gabriel's Church in Aldersbrook. - Credit: Ron Filer

Ron Filer, who volunteers at Age UK and Wanstead House, sent in two pictures he painted of the Allan Burgess Centre in Wanstead and St Gabriel's Church in Aldersbrook.

Ron Filer also painted this picture of the Allan Burgess Centre where he volunteers for Age UK. - Credit: Ron Filer

Sangatt Mann, who also volunteers with Age UK and St John Ambulance, started volunteering this year.

He said that, while he was fortunate he was not furloughed this past year, he wanted to give back where he could.

Sangat Mann volunteers with Age UK and St John Ambulance. - Credit: Sangat Mann

Mundeep Grewal volunteers for a charity called Nishkam Swat, which delivers hot food and snacks to those who are vulnerable, shielding and less fortunate across east London.

Mundeep Grewal volunteers with the charity Nishkam Swat. - Credit: Mundeep Grewal

Throughout the pandemic many people discovered nature on their daily walks.

Volunteers from Extinction Rebellion Havering planted trees in Seven Kings Park. - Credit: Extinction Rebellion Havering

Volunteers from Extinction Rebellion Havering were busy planting new trees in Seven Kings Park to ensure there is plenty of nature to enjoy for years to come.