Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

Ever got off the train in Redbridge and thought where the hell am I?

Redbridge is now a village. Picture: Ron Jeffries Redbridge is now a village. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Well, you are not alone.

Residents and businesses have banded together to create an identity for the area which also shares its name with the borough.

Redbridge Village is now a thing and residents living between Woodford Avenues and Redbridge Station can have this written on their mail and it will be delivered to the correct address (as long as you put the other details as well).

To celebrate the creation of the area, Redbridge Village residents have organised a walk to show interested parties exactly where it is.

A spokesman for Redbridge Village said: "Please join us for laughter, community, fun and exercise.

"The walk will begin and end at Redbridge Station.

"Please wear appropriate footwear and the walk is wheelchair and pushchair accessible."

The Redbridge Village circumference is approximately three miles long.

Those interested should meet at Redbridge Station on Sunday, October 6 at 2pm.