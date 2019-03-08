Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2019

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Ever got off the train in Redbridge and thought where the hell am I?

Redbridge is now a village. Picture: Ron JeffriesRedbridge is now a village. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Well, you are not alone.

Residents and businesses have banded together to create an identity for the area which also shares its name with the borough.

Redbridge Village is now a thing and residents living between Woodford Avenues and Redbridge Station can have this written on their mail and it will be delivered to the correct address (as long as you put the other details as well).

You may also want to watch:

To celebrate the creation of the area, Redbridge Village residents have organised a walk to show interested parties exactly where it is.

A spokesman for Redbridge Village said: "Please join us for laughter, community, fun and exercise.

"The walk will begin and end at Redbridge Station.

"Please wear appropriate footwear and the walk is wheelchair and pushchair accessible."

The Redbridge Village circumference is approximately three miles long.

Those interested should meet at Redbridge Station on Sunday, October 6 at 2pm.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

The owner of an unlicenced HMO in Twyford Road was fined £6,000 last October. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

The owner of an unlicenced HMO in Twyford Road was fined £6,000 last October. Picture: Redbridge Council

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers striker Quigley says the result is more important than goals

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex Senior Cup: May & Baker 0 Redbridge 5

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

‘Remarkable’ great-great-grandmother from Hainault celebrates 100th birthday

Margaret (Peggy) Ackred celebrated her 100th birthday at Churchill Lodge with family and friends. Picture: Val Watson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists