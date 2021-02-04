'A well-oiled machine' - MP lauds smooth running vaccination centre
- Credit: Sam Tarry
The coronavirus vaccination centre at Redbridge Town Hall runs like a "well-oiled machine", according to Ilford South MP Sam Tarry.
He visited the centre on February 3 to get an insight into its daily operation.
Describing himself as "incredibly impressed" by the level of organisation, he paid tribute to the "welcoming and knowledgeable" NHS staff and volunteers in charge of the site.
He said: "It's so reassuring to know that they're leading the fightback against this deadly virus."
The MP's visit comes as the UK's vaccination programme continues at pace. According to the latest government figures, 10,021,471 people across the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine, as of February 3.
Yet, despite this encouraging progress, Mr Tarry stresses there's only one way to truly rid Redbridge of Covid-19.
He added: "I would urge everyone who is eligible and who's been contacted by the NHS to get vaccinated. It's quick, free and will help to save lives."
