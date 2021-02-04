News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'A well-oiled machine' - MP lauds smooth running vaccination centre

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:47 AM February 4, 2021   
Sam tarry

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry speaking with NHS staff and volunteers at the Redbridge Town Hall vaccination centre. - Credit: Sam Tarry

The coronavirus vaccination centre at Redbridge Town Hall runs like a "well-oiled machine", according to Ilford South MP Sam Tarry. 

He visited the centre on February 3 to get an insight into its daily operation. 

Redbridge Town Hall

A glimpse of the layout of the vaccination centre at Redbridge Town Hall. - Credit: Sam Tarry

Describing himself as "incredibly impressed" by the level of organisation, he paid tribute to the "welcoming and knowledgeable" NHS staff and volunteers in charge of the site.

He said: "It's so reassuring to know that they're leading the fightback against this deadly virus."

The MP's visit comes as the UK's vaccination programme continues at pace. According to the latest government figures, 10,021,471 people across the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine, as of February 3.

Vaccine centre

Members of the vaccine centre team explained how the centre operates to the MP. - Credit: Sam Tarry

Yet, despite this encouraging progress, Mr Tarry stresses there's only one way to truly rid Redbridge of Covid-19.

He added: "I would urge everyone who is eligible and who's been contacted by the NHS to get vaccinated. It's quick, free and will help to save lives."

Vaccine Centre

The MP was shown around the site during a visit yesterday (February 3). - Credit: Sam Tarry

