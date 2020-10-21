Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Number of Universal Credit claimants rises by 2.8% in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 October 2020

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Universal Credit claimants in Redbridge has risen by 2.8 percent, according to the latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

There were 30,703 people receiving the benefit as of September 10, up 848 from the August 13 figure of 29,855.

This jump is significantly greater than the 155 new claimants that were recorded between July and August.

The 2.8 pc increase seen in Redbridge did fall below the London average of 3pc, but above the 2.2 pc average recorded across the country.

DWP senior partnership manager Steve Hanshaw says the department is working hard behind the scenes to create avenues for people to get back into work: “We have been using the sector-based work academies to try and actively upskill people, and last week was the first full week of recruiting for the Kickstart programme. Already there’s been a lot of interest, and I think there will be real mileage behind the scheme.”

You may also want to watch:

Sector-based work academies are open to anyone in receipt of benefits who is ready to work; the idea is that the DWP works with prospective employers to tailor a programme suited to their needs, with anyone enrolled guaranteed a job interview at the end of the placement.

There are a number of ongoing sector-based work academies across east London and Redbridge, including with UPS (recruiting warehouse operatives), Eddie Stobart and the Civil Service Academy (for DWP, HMRC, Border Force and Prison Services).

The Kickstart programme — first reported by the Recorder in July as part of chancellor Rishi’s Sunak economic plan — is a scheme for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit at high risk long-term unemployment.

It will see funding provided for work placements of 25 hours per week paid at the national minimum wage.

As Steve highlights, recruiting for this programme has only just started, with the hope that many people in this demographic will find work in this way.

Job seekers are also encouraged to visit the @jcpineastlondon Twitter page from 11am every Friday to discover which employers are recruiting across east London.

For more information, visit gov.uk/universal-credit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

It’s important to have the government’s support insists Daggers boss McMahon

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020

Coronavirus: Number of Universal Credit claimants rises by 2.8% in Redbridge

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

Shop Local: Works to Ilford Station and Covid a ‘double whammy’ says owner of 42-year-old town centre clothing shop

Max (left) and Atul Shah, owners of Tight Fit Jeans say the works to Ilford Station along with the pandemic have hit their business hard. Picture: Roy Chacko

Met rides to the rescue to replace stolen bikes from Woodford Green charity

Deputy BCU Commander Supt Mark Long donated to four bikes to Wanstead Upcycles volunteers Mick Terry and Thierry Suc (centre and right). Picture: Tony Peck

Shop Local: Ilford Town Centre businesses hit hard by coronavirus first wave fear looming second lockdown

Zoe Nisbet and George Balisani at General Havelock pub. Picture: Roy Chacko