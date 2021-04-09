Prince Philip death: Redbridge pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
- Credit: PA
Tributes have been paid to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, after his death aged 99.
Prince Philip visited Valentines Mansion in Ilford in March 2012 with the Queen for her Diamond Jubilee.
Keith Prince, who was leader of Redbridge Council at the time, recalled escorting him around that day.
He told the Recorder: "He was absolutely fabulous, such a lovely guy.
"I had the honour of escorting the Duke of Edinburgh around and showing him an exhibit we had put together for the event and I thought he was just brilliant.
"He had such a fantastic sense of humour and of course it was that day that he made that famous comment to a gentleman in a wheelchair and asked him 'How many people have you knocked over this morning on that thing?"
The comment was made to David Miller, who was driving a mobility scooter outside Valentines Mansion.
Keith added: "He was a true gent and my thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and her family."
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “This is a day of enormous sadness for our country and the whole community will want to join me in sending our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.
“The Duke of Edinburgh’s long and extraordinary life was one of outstanding service to our country and devotion to the Queen.
"For decades, the Duke of Edinburgh Award has inspired young people across our country and throughout the world. We give thanks for his long life of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”
Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said: "Our thoughts and prayers, from all of us in Ilford are with Her Majesty the Queen at this difficult time."
Council leader Jas Athwal said he was deeply saddened to hear the news and recalled the visit from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2012.
"The Duke's career representing this nation, his service in the Royal Navy and his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen will live long in our collective memories.
"Our deepest condolences are with the Royal Family and all of those grieving the Duke's death."
The flag at Redbridge Town Hall will remain at half mast.