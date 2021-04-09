Prince Philip death: Redbridge pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 2:37 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM April 9, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, after his death aged 99.

Prince Philip visited Valentines Mansion in Ilford in March 2012 with the Queen for her Diamond Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Valentines Park and Mansion for the London Pride Art and Design exhibition as part of the Diamond Jubilee regional tour in 2012. - Credit: PA

Keith Prince, who was leader of Redbridge Council at the time, recalled escorting him around that day.

He told the Recorder: "He was absolutely fabulous, such a lovely guy.

Cllr Alan Weinberg took the Queen and Prince Philip on a tour of the Allotment Project in Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead in May 2012. - Credit: Archant

"I had the honour of escorting the Duke of Edinburgh around and showing him an exhibit we had put together for the event and I thought he was just brilliant.

In 2012 Redbridge had the great privilege of receiving her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Valentines Park.



Today we honour the Duke and remember his great commitment to our nation and to his loving family.



At the Town Hall our flag will remain at half mast. pic.twitter.com/Bvw2AIMRWA — Jas Athwal (@Jas_Athwal) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip visiting Redbridge Food Futures Project in May 2012. - Credit: Archant

"He had such a fantastic sense of humour and of course it was that day that he made that famous comment to a gentleman in a wheelchair and asked him 'How many people have you knocked over this morning on that thing?"

The comment was made to David Miller, who was driving a mobility scooter outside Valentines Mansion.

A member of the public leaves flowers outside Buckingham Palace, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. - Credit: PA

Keith added: "He was a true gent and my thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and her family."

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “This is a day of enormous sadness for our country and the whole community will want to join me in sending our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

A picture from 1951 of then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh watching a 'stampede' rodeo staged especially for them in Calgary, Alberta, during their tour of Canada. - Credit: PA

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s long and extraordinary life was one of outstanding service to our country and devotion to the Queen.

"For decades, the Duke of Edinburgh Award has inspired young people across our country and throughout the world. We give thanks for his long life of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Tributes have come in following the Duke of Edinburgh's death. - Credit: PA

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said: "Our thoughts and prayers, from all of us in Ilford are with Her Majesty the Queen at this difficult time."

Council leader Jas Athwal said he was deeply saddened to hear the news and recalled the visit from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2012.

"The Duke's career representing this nation, his service in the Royal Navy and his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen will live long in our collective memories.

"Our deepest condolences are with the Royal Family and all of those grieving the Duke's death."

The flag at Redbridge Town Hall will remain at half mast.



