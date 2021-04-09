News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Prince Philip death: Redbridge pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 2:37 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 3:14 PM April 9, 2021
File photo dated 06/07/17 of the Duke of Edinburgh attending the Presentation Reception for The Duke

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died aged 99 - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, after his death aged 99.

Prince Philip visited Valentines Mansion in Ilford in March 2012 with the Queen for her Diamond Jubilee.

London Mayor Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth II and tbhe Duke of Edinburgh as they visit Valenti

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Valentines Park and Mansion for the London Pride Art and Design exhibition as part of the Diamond Jubilee regional tour in 2012. - Credit: PA

Keith Prince, who was leader of Redbridge Council at the time, recalled escorting him around that day.

He told the Recorder: "He was absolutely fabulous, such a lovely guy.

Cllr Alan Weinberg took the Queen and Prince Philip on a tour of the Allotment Project in Redbridge

Cllr Alan Weinberg took the Queen and Prince Philip on a tour of the Allotment Project in Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead in May 2012. - Credit: Archant

"I had the honour of escorting the Duke of Edinburgh around and showing him an exhibit we had put together for the event and I thought he was just brilliant.

Prince Philip.

Prince Philip visiting Redbridge Food Futures Project in May 2012. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"He had such a fantastic sense of humour and of course it was that day that he made that famous comment to a gentleman in a wheelchair and asked him 'How many people have you knocked over this morning on that thing?"

The comment was made to David Miller, who was driving a mobility scooter outside Valentines Mansion.

A member of the public leaves flowers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement

A member of the public leaves flowers outside Buckingham Palace, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford
  2. 2 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  3. 3 South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners
  1. 4 'Golden opportunity' missed to select black Labour candidate in by-elections, Redbridge BLM says
  2. 5 Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book
  3. 6 Criticism of 'comedy of errors' consultation for Wanstead flat extension plans
  4. 7 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes
  5. 8 Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack
  6. 9 Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation crimes in Australia
  7. 10 South Woodford travel agents rated one of nation's best by trade mag

Keith added: "He was a true gent and my thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and her family."

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “This is a day of enormous sadness for our country and the whole community will want to join me in sending our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

File photo dated 21/10/51 of the then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh watching a 'stamp

A picture from 1951 of then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh watching a 'stampede' rodeo staged especially for them in Calgary, Alberta, during their tour of Canada. - Credit: PA

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s long and extraordinary life was one of outstanding service to our country and devotion to the Queen.

"For decades, the Duke of Edinburgh Award has inspired young people across our country and throughout the world. We give thanks for his long life of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

File photo dated 26/11/03 of Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh as she made the Queen's S

Tributes have come in following the Duke of Edinburgh's death. - Credit: PA

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry said: "Our thoughts and prayers, from all of us in Ilford are with Her Majesty the Queen at this difficult time."

Council leader Jas Athwal said he was deeply saddened to hear the news and recalled the visit from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2012.

"The Duke's career representing this nation, his service in the Royal Navy and his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen will live long in our collective memories.

"Our deepest condolences are with the Royal Family and all of those grieving the Duke's death."

The flag at Redbridge Town Hall will remain at half mast. 


Prince Philip
Royal Family
Valentines Park
Redbridge News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nutter Lane stabbing

Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
sewage spills into alders brook

Environment News | Video

'It's an open sewer': Call for action after raw sewage spews into stream

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The new Lombard Court council housing development in Romford. Picture: Havering Council/Keith Brown

Housing

Havering and Redbridge in top London boroughs for new-build price rises

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Fairlop locksmith Alex Guest has been jailed

Crime

Jailed: Locksmith stashed 15 kg of cocaine in van's hidden compartment

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus