Redbridge Town Hall gallery calls for artists to be part of new project for older people

The new art gallery in Redbridge Town Hall is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new project.

Space, a leading contemporary visual arts organisation, previously announced it was opening 38 creative studio spaces and a public art gallery in High Road, Ilford.

Now it is asking for ideas for a new project for older people.

A Space spokeswoman said: “The commission will include activity with which older people can engage and will inform a commissioned solo exhibition as part of Space's exhibition programme.

“This community-focused project is suitable for an artist with experience developing participatory and socially engaged art projects with older people.

“The commission will be the first exhibition at the new Space Ilford gallery, based in the Redbridge Town Hall. We are looking for a project which will attract a wide range of visitors.”

The application deadline is midnight on Tuesday, April 30.