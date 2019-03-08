Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge Town Hall gallery calls for artists to be part of new project for older people

PUBLISHED: 15:05 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 21 April 2019

Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Town Hall

Archant

Calling out to all creatives in the borough.

The new art gallery in Redbridge Town Hall is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new project.

Space, a leading contemporary visual arts organisation, previously announced it was opening 38 creative studio spaces and a public art gallery in High Road, Ilford.

Now it is asking for ideas for a new project for older people.

A Space spokeswoman said: “The commission will include activity with which older people can engage and will inform a commissioned solo exhibition as part of Space's exhibition programme.

“This community-focused project is suitable for an artist with experience developing participatory and socially engaged art projects with older people.

“The commission will be the first exhibition at the new Space Ilford gallery, based in the Redbridge Town Hall. We are looking for a project which will attract a wide range of visitors.”

The application deadline is midnight on Tuesday, April 30.

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull’s threat

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge Town Hall gallery calls for artists to be part of new project for older people

Redbridge Town Hall

What is Easter Sunday? Priest explains

Christians celebrate that Jesus has risen on Easter Sunday. Picture: Stefan Rousseau

Coulson: O’s captain Jobi is a brilliant leader

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham pegged back twice as Leicester earn a late draw

West Ham United's Lucas Perez (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists