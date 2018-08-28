Search

Redbridge Together: Woodford Green, Goodmayes and Ilford schools raise £1,118 to help rough sleepers

PUBLISHED: 13:15 09 January 2019

Children from Goodmayes Primary School have raised for than £600 for Redbridge Together

Archant

Schools across the borough have so far raised more than £1,000 towards a campaign to help rebuild the lives of rough sleepers.

A series of festive fundraisers held by three schools last month, ranging from raffles to own clothes days, raised a combined total of £1,118 towards crowdfunding campaign Redbridge Together.

The campaign, of which the Recorder is a media partner, aims to raise £500,000 for temporary hostel Project Malachi, in Chadwick Road, and The Welcome Centre, in St Mary’s Road. Children at Goodmayes Primary School, Castleton Road, raised £634 in donations collected during a series of Christmas performances by pupils aged five to nine.

“This is the most money we have ever raised from our Christmas performances,” said headteacher Marjorie Lopez-Stewart.

“This indicates the level of concern amongst our children and families to the increasing numbers of homeless people, particularly in the Ilford area.”

A grand total of £247.51 was raised by Cranbrook Primary School, in The Drive, Ilford where children gave money in exchange for wearing their finest Christmas jumpers to school on December 7.

Headteacher Jas Leverton said: “Our children are very much aware of what is happening in their local community and wished to find a way to help those who are homeless in Redbridge, especially as this time of year can be particularly challenging for them.”

Pupils and staff at Ray Lodge Primary School, Snakes Lane East, Woodford Green, held a raffle at their Christmas fayre and also held a bucket collection at a parents assembly.

Charlotte Diamond, the school’s learning hub leader, said: “We are committed to supporting our local community and teaching our children about both local and global issues so that they can feel empowered to bring about change.”

The Recorder’s editor, Lindsay Jones, said: “Our thanks go out to all schools that have raised money towards Redbridge Together so far. And, if you’d like your school to get involved too, there is still time!”

As well as supporting the Welcome Centre, donations to the Redbridge Together campaign will help ensure Project Malachi can help more of the borough’s most vulnerable rough sleepers for as long as it is needed.

