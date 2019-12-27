Search

Thousands of meals donated to foodbanks thanks to Redbridge Tesco shoppers

PUBLISHED: 15:48 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 27 December 2019

Thousands of meals have been donated to food banks and groups feeding people in the local community thanks to the generosity of Redbridge Tesco shoppers. Picture: Tesco

Archant

Thousands of meals have been donated to foodbanks thanks to the generosity of Redbridge Tesco shoppers.

Shoppers in Redbridge donated more than 1,200 meals for the community as part of the overall total of 2.5 million meals donated to Trussell Trust and FareShare by shoppers during last month's Tesco Food Collection, with Tesco topping up the value of all the donations by an additional 20per cent.

The donations to foodbanks in the Trussell Trust's network are being used to provide food parcels for people in crisis, while donations to FareShare go to charities and community groups such as homeless shelters who will also receive surplus food from Tesco stores.

Trussell Trust's chief executive Emma Revie said: "Foodbanks up and down the country could not do what they do without the incredible support of the public and their loyal volunteers who work tirelessly to help people when they need support the most."

