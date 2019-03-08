Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police Archant

Gang members who armed themselves with knives and set "off in a convoy" from Hainault to stab an 18-year-old have been jailed.

Floral tributes for Lyndon Davis who was murdered. Picture: Ken Mears Floral tributes for Lyndon Davis who was murdered. Picture: Ken Mears

Lyndon Davis was murdered after the group spotted him getting off a bus and chased him down an alley metres from his home in Nash Road, Marks Gate on March 14.

Paramedics found him bleeding heavily in the alley from five large knife wounds and despite three attempts to revive him, Lyndon died in hospital a few hours later.

OC gang members Jordan Worrie, 18, Connor Corcoran, 18, Tyler Faubel, 18, and Michael Corcoran, 17, all from Hainault, were previously found guilty of murder by a jury in July.

Jordan Muingilu, 18, from Wanstead and Ali Ali, 16, of Ilford who did not have gang affiliations were also convicted.

Victim Lyndon Davis. Picture: Met Police Victim Lyndon Davis. Picture: Met Police

At the sentencing, prosecutor Brian O'Neill QC told Woolwich Crown Court on Monday (September 9) that the six boys, as well as two other suspects who have not been identified, targeted Lyndon due to his involvement with a rival gang.

"This was a deliberate and planned ride into enemy territory," he said.

"They did not find themselves in Marks Gate that night by accident.

"It is plainly a gang crime and that has always been our case.

Police were called to Nash Road close to where Lyndon Davis was murdered. Picture: Ken Mears Police were called to Nash Road close to where Lyndon Davis was murdered. Picture: Ken Mears

"These offences were committed in the context of gang criminality and involved the use of knives."

Mr O'Neill said that five knives were seen in the hands of members of the group who were also all charged with joint possession of offensive weapons.

Faubel had been caught with large "rambo-style" knives that were designed to specifically cause damage.

"Such a weapon had no lawful or legitimate purpose," Mr O'Neill added.

On the night of the attack Worrie, Michael Corcoran and Faubel entered the alley with a fourth male.

The rest of the group stayed across the road during the attack as an unidentified male waited in a getaway car.

However, all six were convicted and sentenced for murder as the three boys who stayed away gave "support and encouragement" to the attack.

In an emotional statement read out before sentence, Lyndon's mother Aber Green said she became a "walking corpse" after the death of her son and it was the second time she had to come to court over the death of a loved one.

"I know I will never know the whole story about what happened in that alley where he died," she said.

"He did not stand a chance being chased by those people.

"I'm a walking corpse, I just exist with no meaning to my existence.

"No one should have taken him away from me and my family.

"He was a funny boy and full of laughter."

Judge Andrew Lees accepted the six boys did not plan to kill Lyndon but intended to cause really serious harm.

Sentencing the six defendants, Judge Lees said: "At about 10.30pm all six of you chased down and were involved in brutally murdering Lyndon Davis within yards of his home.

"His murder has caused lasting grief and trauma to his family. No mother should have to endure the death of her child."

He said Worrie had shown no remorse for what he did and there is "no evidence that your loyalties to the OC gang and its activities have diminished".

He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 16 years

He was also given an 18-month concurrent sentence for two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Faubel received a 16-year minimum term in detention, with concurrent sentences for charges of three counts of possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Muingilu and Michael and Connor Corcoran were given minimums of 14 years with concurrent sentences for possession of offensive weapons charges.

Ali was given an 11-year minimum sentence with no further penalty for possession of an offensive weapon.

The six boys, who were all under 18 at the time of the murder.

The identities of four of the teenagers were withheld before sentence due to their ages, but all six can now be identified after an application was made to name Ali and Michael Corcoran, and Muingilu and Connor Corcoran turned 18 after their convictions.