Search

Advanced search

Redbridge teenager launches Letters to Care Homes scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 July 2020

Redbridge teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar writing out letters (Pic: The Crisis Project)

Redbridge teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar writing out letters (Pic: The Crisis Project)

Archant

Teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar has continued to grow her Letters to the NHS scheme but has also opted to launch another venture called Letters to Care Homes.

Redbridge teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar writing out letters (Pic: The Crisis Project)Redbridge teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar writing out letters (Pic: The Crisis Project)

The 19-year-old, who went to Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green and is now studying mathematics at Warwick University, launched the scheme a few months back to help people who were unable to leave their homes make a key worker’s day.

You may also want to watch:

The Crisis Project founder believes in supporting those who have been hardest hit by crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why she is now targeting residents in care homes as they are one of the most vulnerable groups.

She is asking you to join in sending positive and heartfelt letters to these special members of our society by uploading letters on the website.

The project is also urging local schools to get involved since the elderly respond well to pictures, poems and creativity.

Visit www.thecrisisproject.com to send a letter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Super Saturday: Some Redbridge pubs staying shut while others testing the waters on re-opening

Wanstead Fringe - The Duke

Ilford shop owner says he will have to close down now he can’t sell alcohol overnight

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol licence until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Super Saturday: Some Redbridge pubs staying shut while others testing the waters on re-opening

Wanstead Fringe - The Duke

Ilford shop owner says he will have to close down now he can’t sell alcohol overnight

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol licence until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham Women get fantastic five to extend contracts

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 6

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

West Ham players warned ‘it could go down to last kick’ after leads slip at Newcastle

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

Redbridge ceremonies saw more than 1,500 people become British citizens last year

More than 1,500 people in Redbridge pledged allegiance to the Queen and became British citizens last year.

Redbridge teenager launches Letters to Care Homes scheme

Redbridge teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar writing out letters (Pic: The Crisis Project)