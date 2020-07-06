Redbridge teenager launches Letters to Care Homes scheme

Teenager Soumya Krishna Kumar has continued to grow her Letters to the NHS scheme but has also opted to launch another venture called Letters to Care Homes.

The 19-year-old, who went to Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green and is now studying mathematics at Warwick University, launched the scheme a few months back to help people who were unable to leave their homes make a key worker’s day.

The Crisis Project founder believes in supporting those who have been hardest hit by crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why she is now targeting residents in care homes as they are one of the most vulnerable groups.

She is asking you to join in sending positive and heartfelt letters to these special members of our society by uploading letters on the website.

The project is also urging local schools to get involved since the elderly respond well to pictures, poems and creativity.

Visit www.thecrisisproject.com to send a letter.

