Search

Advanced search

Teacher from Chadwell Heath primary school is officially a hero

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 October 2020

Year 6 teacher Muhamet Haljlaj has been declared an Active School Hero for his role in getting the kids at Chadwell Primary School moving. Picture: Muhamet Haljlaj

Year 6 teacher Muhamet Haljlaj has been declared an Active School Hero for his role in getting the kids at Chadwell Primary School moving. Picture: Muhamet Haljlaj

Archant

A teacher from a Chadwell Heath primary school is officially a hero.

Muhamet Haljlaj from Chadwell Primary School has been declared Redbridge’s Active School Hero, an award designed to recognise primary school staff who inspire kids to get moving.

Now in its second year, the collaboration between Nike and ukactive Kids — the UK’s leading not-for-profit health body for the physical activity sector — sees one finalist advance from each London borough, with the overall winner to be chosen in November.

You may also want to watch:

The year six teacher has been selected for his work as the school’s sports coordinator, and is widely credited for changing how pupils view the virtues of sport.

As the borough’s winner, Muhamet will receive professional development from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, alongside an invite to the winners’ event,

Should he come out on top, elite Nike athletes will be heading to Chadwell Primary School.

For more information, visit activeschoolhero.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham captain Mark Noble matches milestone record of Steve Potts

Mark Noble and Steve Potts celebrate Mark Noble of West Ham United 506 Appearance at Chadwell Heath (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Fan’s column: It’s officially a good start for West Ham United

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Newbury Park murder: Appeal for driver of car seen near alleyway to come forward

Police investigating the brutal murder of father-of-four Lee Baxter (above) are appealing for the driver of a Nissan Juke seen near the attack to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Teacher from Chadwell Heath primary school is officially a hero

Year 6 teacher Muhamet Haljlaj has been declared an Active School Hero for his role in getting the kids at Chadwell Primary School moving. Picture: Muhamet Haljlaj

Duchess of Cornwall meets with Barnardo’s Redbridge young carers to hear how they’re coping through the pandemic

Barnardo's young carers Marisa Olusemo (left), Rameen Mailk (right), Barnardo's Senior Support Worker Liz Horton (centre) with HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: Clarence House