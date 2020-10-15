Teacher from Chadwell Heath primary school is officially a hero

A teacher from a Chadwell Heath primary school is officially a hero.

Muhamet Haljlaj from Chadwell Primary School has been declared Redbridge’s Active School Hero, an award designed to recognise primary school staff who inspire kids to get moving.

Now in its second year, the collaboration between Nike and ukactive Kids — the UK’s leading not-for-profit health body for the physical activity sector — sees one finalist advance from each London borough, with the overall winner to be chosen in November.

The year six teacher has been selected for his work as the school’s sports coordinator, and is widely credited for changing how pupils view the virtues of sport.

As the borough’s winner, Muhamet will receive professional development from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, alongside an invite to the winners’ event,

Should he come out on top, elite Nike athletes will be heading to Chadwell Primary School.

For more information, visit activeschoolhero.com.