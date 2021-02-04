News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Redbridge synagogues celebrate 'miracle machine' of nature in virtual Seder

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:00 AM February 4, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM February 4, 2021
A blue tit on a bird feeder in a garden in York ahead of this weekend's RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch. T

Members from the East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue, South West Essex & Settlement Reform Synagogue, Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue joined colleagues in Liverpool for a virtual Tu B'Shevat Seder. - Credit: PA

To coincide with the RSPB's Big Garden Bird Watch, members from three synagogues across Redbridge hosted a virtual Seder to celebrate nature.

Members joined others from around the country for a Tu B'Shevat Seder on Sunday, January 31, celebrating all the different fruits and vegetables nature has afforded them.

During the service, held over Zoom, members loaded up pictures of beauty, wildlife and homegrown efforts and gardens that people have tended to throughout lockdown.

Younger members sent in poems extolling the virtues of nature.

Young people submitted poems to the seder.

Two children from the SWESR Synagogue in Newbury Park submitted this poem for the Seder. - Credit: Merle Muswell

Fiona Hulbert called nature a "miracle machine" that lives alongside us and allows all living creatures to survive.

You may also want to watch:

She said even if we aren't allowed to get out and explore too much nature that isn't close by these days, it is still "quietly supporting and underpinning life, whether we are there or not".

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 14, raped in broad daylight while jogging in Goodmayes Park
  2. 2 Cladding concerns continue to haunt residents of Ilford's Raphael House
  3. 3 Teacher loses tribunal after colleague made lewd comments regarding teen girl
  1. 4 Michael may have ended life because he was furloughed, say family
  2. 5 Police bust 72 cannabis farms and ask public to help weed them out
  3. 6 Footballers break Covid rules to finish match - despite police warning
  4. 7 Eat Out to Help Out: Where ate the most during controversial scheme?
  5. 8 Ilford South MP speaks out against 66ft 5G mast in Goodmayes
  6. 9 Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid just months after retiring
  7. 10 Owner who posted video of his restaurant defying Covid rules loses licence
Environment
People
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying knife after Ilford street locked down

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Ilford man raises awareness of 'life-saving' gadget after dad's death

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

People

South Woodford post office to close in the spring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

People

Have you seen this 17-year-old missing from Wanstead?

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus