Redbridge synagogues celebrate 'miracle machine' of nature in virtual Seder
- Credit: PA
To coincide with the RSPB's Big Garden Bird Watch, members from three synagogues across Redbridge hosted a virtual Seder to celebrate nature.
Members joined others from around the country for a Tu B'Shevat Seder on Sunday, January 31, celebrating all the different fruits and vegetables nature has afforded them.
During the service, held over Zoom, members loaded up pictures of beauty, wildlife and homegrown efforts and gardens that people have tended to throughout lockdown.
Younger members sent in poems extolling the virtues of nature.
Fiona Hulbert called nature a "miracle machine" that lives alongside us and allows all living creatures to survive.
You may also want to watch:
She said even if we aren't allowed to get out and explore too much nature that isn't close by these days, it is still "quietly supporting and underpinning life, whether we are there or not".
Most Read
- 1 Girl, 14, raped in broad daylight while jogging in Goodmayes Park
- 2 Cladding concerns continue to haunt residents of Ilford's Raphael House
- 3 Teacher loses tribunal after colleague made lewd comments regarding teen girl
- 4 Michael may have ended life because he was furloughed, say family
- 5 Police bust 72 cannabis farms and ask public to help weed them out
- 6 Footballers break Covid rules to finish match - despite police warning
- 7 Eat Out to Help Out: Where ate the most during controversial scheme?
- 8 Ilford South MP speaks out against 66ft 5G mast in Goodmayes
- 9 Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid just months after retiring
- 10 Owner who posted video of his restaurant defying Covid rules loses licence