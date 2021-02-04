Redbridge synagogues celebrate 'miracle machine' of nature in virtual Seder

Published: 10:00 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM February 4, 2021

Members from the East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue, South West Essex & Settlement Reform Synagogue, Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue joined colleagues in Liverpool for a virtual Tu B'Shevat Seder. - Credit: PA

To coincide with the RSPB's Big Garden Bird Watch, members from three synagogues across Redbridge hosted a virtual Seder to celebrate nature.

Members joined others from around the country for a Tu B'Shevat Seder on Sunday, January 31, celebrating all the different fruits and vegetables nature has afforded them.

During the service, held over Zoom, members loaded up pictures of beauty, wildlife and homegrown efforts and gardens that people have tended to throughout lockdown.

Younger members sent in poems extolling the virtues of nature.

Two children from the SWESR Synagogue in Newbury Park submitted this poem for the Seder. - Credit: Merle Muswell

Fiona Hulbert called nature a "miracle machine" that lives alongside us and allows all living creatures to survive.

She said even if we aren't allowed to get out and explore too much nature that isn't close by these days, it is still "quietly supporting and underpinning life, whether we are there or not".