Redbridge synagogue elects youngest ever chair

Published: 6:42 PM June 29, 2021

Ben Glassman, 37, has been elected as chair of East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue - Credit: Ben Glassman

A synagogue in Redbridge elected its youngest ever chair last week.

At its Zoom AGM last Tuesday, East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue (ELELS) voted Ben Glassman, 37, as its new leader.

Mr Glassman said: "I’m honoured to be taking on the role of chair and it comes at a very exciting time.

“The community is galvanised by everything we’ve done in lockdown to make sure everyone has been supported, and we now face a new journey, as formal restrictions on coronavirus end and we plan how we will hold hybrid activities.

“We’re looking to create a meaningful experience for all participants while keeping everyone safe.”

Outgoing chair Stewart Spivack, who stepped down after a three-year term, will assist Ben as vice-chair of the community.

At the same meeting, Simon Benscher - ELELS member and former chair of Liberal Judaism - was voted in as new life president, taking over the role from his late father Peter.

Additionally, June Bradbury and Miriam Sanders became life vice presidents.