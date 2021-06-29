Redbridge synagogue elects youngest ever chair
- Credit: Ben Glassman
A synagogue in Redbridge elected its youngest ever chair last week.
At its Zoom AGM last Tuesday, East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue (ELELS) voted Ben Glassman, 37, as its new leader.
Mr Glassman said: "I’m honoured to be taking on the role of chair and it comes at a very exciting time.
“The community is galvanised by everything we’ve done in lockdown to make sure everyone has been supported, and we now face a new journey, as formal restrictions on coronavirus end and we plan how we will hold hybrid activities.
“We’re looking to create a meaningful experience for all participants while keeping everyone safe.”
You may also want to watch:
Outgoing chair Stewart Spivack, who stepped down after a three-year term, will assist Ben as vice-chair of the community.
At the same meeting, Simon Benscher - ELELS member and former chair of Liberal Judaism - was voted in as new life president, taking over the role from his late father Peter.
Most Read
- 1 Ilford among worst areas in the UK for motorists driving on dodgy tyres
- 2 CCTV appeal following reported homophobic incident in Ilford
- 3 Barkingside Jewish school hosts Rachel Riley for Shabbat Dinner
- 4 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Redbridge and Barking
- 5 Gross misconduct proven after three east area officers fail to arrest thief
- 6 More walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics announced in Redbridge
- 7 'We had so many plans': Mum opens up about losing husband in campaign
- 8 Ilford Catholics continue to struggle while other teams march on
- 9 Girl, 16, allegedly raped in Ilford park
- 10 Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery
Additionally, June Bradbury and Miriam Sanders became life vice presidents.