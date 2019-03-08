Search

Girl power: Celebration of inspiring successful women in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 April 2019

Redbridge Central library hosted its final event for International Women’s History month. Amrit Kaur, eight with her sash she made. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

To mark the end of Women’s History Month a charity held a day of activities followed by an “Inspirational Women Symposium” in Ilford.

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has organised live music, information stalls and an exhibition at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, on Saturday, March 30.

The activities were then followed by a panel talk and debate with women speakers including Shabnam Chaudhri, a detective superintendent in the Police; Judith Garfield MBE, founder and executive director of Eastside Community Heritage; Jane Ulysses Grell, a poet and storyteller in the African and Caribbean oral tradition; Councillor Linda Huggett, Redbridge Conservative leader; and Nicola Millington, founder and of FP Comms, a global boutique PR agency.

A RECC spokeswoman said: “The reason for the event was to celebrate successful local women who are inspiring.

“As a charity, we are also looking to engage with the community and raise awareness about what the RECC is striving for in equality, human rights and getting voices heard.

“It was a very successful event and a good turn out on a warm, busy Saturday.”

