Redbridge students compete for top make-up artist prize

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 November 2019

Astrid Evelyn Graban and Daisy Carter with their make-up creations. Picture: New City College

A pair of Redbridge students are putting their make-up skills to the test as they compete at a national competition this month.

Astrid Evelyn Graban and Daisy Carter from New City College's Redbridge campus will join over 500 of the UK's top apprentices in the WorldSkills UK Finals competition with the hope of being named the UK's best Creative Media Make-Up artist.

The Worldskills UK competition runs across 70 different skills across industries and winners will join Team UK to be trained in Shanghai in 2022.

Principal of New City College Epping Forest and Redbridge Janet Smith said: "We are rooting for both Astrid and Daisy at the finals! It is a fantastic achievement to showcase their talents and creativity on a national stage."

WorldSkills UK works to accelerate the development of young people's skills to be able to compete globally.

The competition will take place from 21-23 November at the NEC, Birmingham.

