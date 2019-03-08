Project helping older Redbridge residents stay healthy scoops national award

A project which helped hundreds of older Redbridge residents stay active has won a national award.

Since launching two years ago, Streets Apart has supported 369 older adults stay healthy by getting them involved in bespoke activities around the borough.

The project, which has led to improved health and wellbeing, reduced isolation and enhanced independence amongst over 65s, earned Best Sustainable Travel Initiative prize at the Modeshift Awards on Thursday, November 7.

As part of the project, delivered by Living Streets, in partnership with Redbridge Council, 61 walks were organised and 56 volunteers were trained so they could continue to lead walks once the project finished.

Redbridge Council's corporate director of people, Adrian Loades, said: "A big congratulations to all those who helped bring this project alive and deliver it across the borough. We are proud to have won this award.

"The impact of this project on those taking part has been fantastic. Streets Apart has been a resounding success in our borough, and is one of the many great examples of the projects running in Redbridge to help our residents to stay healthy and active."