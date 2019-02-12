Search

Become a Redbridge Street Pastor and help sex workers and rough sleepers

PUBLISHED: 12:38 20 February 2019

Redbridge Street Pastors' team out on patrol. Photo: Alvaro Adair

Redbridge Street Pastors' team out on patrol. Photo: Alvaro Adair

Redbridge worshippers, how would you like to join a team of outreach workers in patrolling streets at night-time to help some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents?

Community group Redbridge Street Pastors is looking to recruit volunteers as it appoints its new co-ordinator Max Bawhom on Sunday, February 24. The group’s activities include speaking to working girls, drug dealers and rough sleepers in Ilford town centre.

“We have connections with different organisations throughout the country,” said chairman Alvaro Adair.

“We can help them move on to another path if they are interested – we talk to them and tell them that there is always hope.”

They also hand out flip flops and water to worse-for-wear revellers returning home after nights out partying in South Woodford.

To be eligible you must worship at a church within the borough. Find out more at redbridge@streetpastors.org.uk or go to streetpastors.org/locations/redbridge/

