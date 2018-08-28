Are these the first snowdrops in Redbridge this year?

One of our readers has spotted what he believes to be the first snowdrops in Redbridge - have you seen any near you?

Keen photographer and regular contributor Ron Jeffries said he was walking along Aldborough Road North on Tuesday (January 15) morning, when he spotted the bunch inside a garden gate.

The flowers are usually the first sign of the end of Winter, and are famous for their toughness in cold weather.

A snowdrop’s leaves have specially hardened tips to help them break through frozen soil and their sap contains a form of antifreeze to prevent ice crystals forming.

He told the Recorder: “The homeowner told me she purchased the bulbs at a flower show in Westminster. They are the first to bloom in this area this year - and a foretaste of Spring to come.

“I hope the photographs might be something to cheer your readers up in the cold and to take their minds off Brexit!!”

