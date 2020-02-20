Redbridge sixth-worst performing borough in London when it comes to completing GLA-funded affordable housing

London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, has blasted Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's record on building affordable housing. Pictures: Vickie Flores/PA Archant

Redbridge's London Assembly member has blasted the Mayor of London's "shockingly slow" house-building record as it was revealed that just 147 City Hall-funded affordable homes have been completed in the borough since 2016.

Figures from the London Datastore show just 26pc of the 570 affordable homes funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) to have been started in Redbridge since Sadiq Khan became mayor have been completed.

That's the sixth worst rate in London.

Haringey, where 53 GLA-funded affordable homes have been completed out of the 691 started (7pc), has the dubiious honour of being the most neglected borough in the capital when it comes to GLA completions.

But Redbridge compares well to neighbouring borough Havering, where just 76 such homes have been completed in the last four years.

Redbridge, one of 32 London boroughs, has benefitted from just 1.2pc of the homes that City Hall have managed to build since Mayor Khan was elected.

And the statistics also reveal that only 49 GLA-funded family homes (homes consisting of three or more bedrooms) have been completed in Redbridge since 2016.

Conservative London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, told the Recorder it was "completely unacceptable" that just 12,000 of the 116,000 affordable homes promised by Mr Khan had been completed during his time in office.

He added: "The statistics in Redbridge are even worse. The mayor's shockingly slow progress in building homes here shows how little consideration he has for Londoners who live outside of Zone 1.

"I am especially disappointed about Khan's shocking record of building affordable family homes in Redbridge.

"Ultimately, we need more family homes here and the fact that the mayor has only managed to build 49 demonstrates how low families are on his list of priorities"

A spokesman for the Mayor of London's office insisted City Hall was building more genuinely affordable homes than at any other time in history across the capital and started building more council homes in London than in any year since 1985.

He added:"Funding from the Mayor's Affordable Homes Programme is available for councils and housing associations across all areas of London.

"The Mayor is making progress fixing the housing crisis despite years of economic uncertainty linked to Brexit and having to repair the woeful legacy of the previous Mayor who prioritised expensive private homes over housing Londoners could afford."