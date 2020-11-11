Search

Advanced search

Redbridge-born entrepreneur raises more than £3,000 toward cost of creating autism smart-device by hiking to Scotland

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 November 2020

Redbridge-born Milo Alexsander (pictured wearing the clone helmet) has raised more than £3,000 by hiking from Brighton to Scotland. Picture: Milo Alexsander

Redbridge-born Milo Alexsander (pictured wearing the clone helmet) has raised more than £3,000 by hiking from Brighton to Scotland. Picture: Milo Alexsander

Archant

A Redbridge-born entrepreneur has raised more than £3,000 toward the cost of creating a smart-device for those with autism by hiking from Brighton to Scotland.

Former Goodmayes primary and Chadwell Heath secondary school pupil Milo Alexsander took on the challenge alongside colleagues Jaafar Almusaad, Shaheen Mufti and Jason Powell.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to the Recorder at the finish line, a very satisfied Milo said: “It was a really brilliant experience full of beautiful scenery. The only downside was when we nearly got stamped on by a group of cows in Northumberland!”

Milo also celebrated his 38th birthday during the hike, with Shaheen making sure the 20th October didn’t pass without the customary cake.

The money raised will allow the quartet to continue working on building the smart-device, which, when completed, will help manage the sensory sensitivities associated with autism.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/hiking4autism-fundraising-for-ai4autism.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge-born entrepreneur raises more than £3,000 toward cost of creating autism smart-device by hiking to Scotland

Redbridge-born Milo Alexsander (pictured wearing the clone helmet) has raised more than £3,000 by hiking from Brighton to Scotland. Picture: Milo Alexsander

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Health trust apologises for death of Barking man at King George Hospital four years ago

Numerous doctors said Stanley Babbs should not have been given a scan using contrast dye given his known health problems. Picture: Alec Babbs