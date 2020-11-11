Redbridge-born entrepreneur raises more than £3,000 toward cost of creating autism smart-device by hiking to Scotland

Redbridge-born Milo Alexsander (pictured wearing the clone helmet) has raised more than £3,000 by hiking from Brighton to Scotland. Picture: Milo Alexsander Archant

A Redbridge-born entrepreneur has raised more than £3,000 toward the cost of creating a smart-device for those with autism by hiking from Brighton to Scotland.

Former Goodmayes primary and Chadwell Heath secondary school pupil Milo Alexsander took on the challenge alongside colleagues Jaafar Almusaad, Shaheen Mufti and Jason Powell.

Speaking to the Recorder at the finish line, a very satisfied Milo said: “It was a really brilliant experience full of beautiful scenery. The only downside was when we nearly got stamped on by a group of cows in Northumberland!”

Milo also celebrated his 38th birthday during the hike, with Shaheen making sure the 20th October didn’t pass without the customary cake.

The money raised will allow the quartet to continue working on building the smart-device, which, when completed, will help manage the sensory sensitivities associated with autism.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/hiking4autism-fundraising-for-ai4autism.