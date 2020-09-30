Search

Advanced search

Redbridge NEU call meeting amidst growing concern over rising coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 30 September 2020

Joint Secretary of Redbridge NEU Venda Premkumar is one a number of speakers scheduled for a meeting this Thursday to discuss the coronavirus situation in schools. Picture: Venda Premkumar

Joint Secretary of Redbridge NEU Venda Premkumar is one a number of speakers scheduled for a meeting this Thursday to discuss the coronavirus situation in schools. Picture: Venda Premkumar

Archant

The National Education Union (NEU) for Redbridge has organised a meeting tomorrow night (Thursday October 1) to discuss the coronavirus situation in schools.

Starting at 7pm, and featuring speakers including council leader Cllr Jas Athwal alongside both Ilford MPs, Redbridge NEU joint secretary Venda Premkumar said the union called the meeting because “we are concerned about the high level of infection rate in Redbridge and what this could mean for our schools”.

You may also want to watch:

Also a speaker at tomorrow night’s event, Venda believes it’s important to “bring the local community together” to discuss contingency plans which the borough’s growing infection rates.

She highlighted a number of issues already seen in schools, such as problems with testing and social distancing in large class sizes, as well as the low levels of priority booking available to test education staff.

Join at bit.ly/Redbridge-Zoom-1Oct with passcode 660450.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fan’s column: West Ham boss Moyes must take praise for Wolves win

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Ilford Golf Club host annual finals day

Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant)

Redbridge NEU call meeting amidst growing concern over rising coronavirus cases

Joint Secretary of Redbridge NEU Venda Premkumar is one a number of speakers scheduled for a meeting this Thursday to discuss the coronavirus situation in schools. Picture: Venda Premkumar

Redbridge Council to limit what questions public can ask at meetings

Redbridge Town Hall

Football fans make donations to foodbanks in Newham and Ilford

John Ratomski making one of the donations. Picture: Irons Supporting Foodbanks