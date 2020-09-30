Redbridge NEU call meeting amidst growing concern over rising coronavirus cases

The National Education Union (NEU) for Redbridge has organised a meeting tomorrow night (Thursday October 1) to discuss the coronavirus situation in schools.

Starting at 7pm, and featuring speakers including council leader Cllr Jas Athwal alongside both Ilford MPs, Redbridge NEU joint secretary Venda Premkumar said the union called the meeting because “we are concerned about the high level of infection rate in Redbridge and what this could mean for our schools”.

Also a speaker at tomorrow night’s event, Venda believes it’s important to “bring the local community together” to discuss contingency plans which the borough’s growing infection rates.

She highlighted a number of issues already seen in schools, such as problems with testing and social distancing in large class sizes, as well as the low levels of priority booking available to test education staff.

Join at bit.ly/Redbridge-Zoom-1Oct with passcode 660450.