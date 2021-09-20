News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge schools join forces to organise circus event

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:03 PM September 20, 2021   
The Happy Circus show was organised by the combined PTAs of three Jewish schools in Redbridge

The Happy Circus show was organised by the combined PTAs of Clore Tikva Primary School, Kantor King Solomon High School and Wohl Jewish Primary School. - Credit: Clore Tikva

Three Redbridge schools joined forces to put on a circus event for parents and children. 

On Sunday, September 12, more than 400 attendees were treated to two afternoon circus shows on the grounds of Kantor King Solomon High School in Barkingside. 

The event was organised by the combined parent teacher associations (PTA) of Jewish schools Clore Tikva Primary School, Kantor King Solomon High and Wohl Jewish Primary School. 

The Happy Circus show had originally been planned for May 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19. 

Head of the Clore Tikva PTA, Mel Phillips said, “It was a really fantastic day. We hope that, by the three schools coming together, we have created a great community feel and shown that by working as a team, we are stronger as a community.” 

As well as the circus, attendees were treated to glitter tattoos, science lessons, and a barbecue. 

