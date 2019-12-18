Redbridge Samaritans carol singing for a good cause

Redbridge Samaritans outside Town Hall. Picture: Ron Mehta Archant

Redbridge Samaritans aim to raise money and awareness before Christmas and after the holidays to help people get through tough times.

Carolers singing outside Town Hall. Picture: Ron Mehta Carolers singing outside Town Hall. Picture: Ron Mehta

They will be holding their carols event at Ilford Station on Thursday, December 19 from 5-7pm where they'll be joined by the choir Valentine Singers.

Sue Christopher, director of the Redbridge Samaritans, said: "It is a joyous occasion for all concerned and usually raises around £800 from generous rail staff, commuters and passers-by."

Redbridge Samaritans singing carols at Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Mehta Redbridge Samaritans singing carols at Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Mehta

The charity will also be holding events in January to help the post-holiday funk with a "Brew Monday" event on January 20, which counters "Blue Monday" - considered to be the most depressing day of the year.

Redbridge branch volunteers will be giving out tea bags at Waterloo Station and getting people to open up and talk over a cuppa.

They will also be holding a special "Brew Saturday" event at Ilford Station on January 25.

There are 70 volunteers in the Redbridge Samaritans branch and they have been serving the borough for 53 years.

For information or to donate visit https://www.samaritans.org/support-us/christmas/.