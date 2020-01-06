Search

Redbridge Rotarians go purple for London's New Year's Day Parade

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 06 January 2020

Redbridge Rotarians dressed in purple for London’s New Year’s Day Parade to raise awareness of the rotary’s goal to create a polio-free world. Picture: Eve Conway

Archant

Redbridge Rotarians dressed in purple for London's New Year's Day Parade to raise awareness of the rotary's goal to create a polio-free world.

The "Purple4Polio" campaign is so-called because purple is the colour of the dye placed on the little finger of a child to show they have been immunised against polio.

"We were dressed in vibrant purple to celebrate the incredible achievements so far, with the number of polio cases cut by 99.9 per cent, and to encourage everyone to help Rotary and our partners in overcoming the remaining challenges to eradicating only the second human disease ever after smallpox," Eve Conway, former president of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, said.

"Rotarians travelled from across Britain to join our entry in the parade and we were accompanied by our Purple4Polio ambassador Paralympic wheelchair racer and polio survivor Anne Wafula Strike MBE."

Redbridge Rotary Club meets every Tuesday evening at Luigi's Restaurant, 5 Beehive Lane, Ilford, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell last night? Picture: Met Police

Emergency services called to bus crash in Hainault

A bus crashed in New North Road on Saturday. Picture: Louppy Hart

Police officer hit by car in South Woodford

Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google.

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

7,000 Redbridge households will receive wheelie bins as part of the council's efforts to keep streets cleaner. Picture: Lindsay Jones

Man arrested in Ilford Lane after car collides with a number of vehicles

Photos show a Range Rover in collision with a bus in Ilford Lane. Picture: Kalsoom Aqil

