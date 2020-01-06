Redbridge Rotarians go purple for London's New Year's Day Parade

Redbridge Rotarians dressed in purple for London's New Year's Day Parade to raise awareness of the rotary's goal to create a polio-free world.

The "Purple4Polio" campaign is so-called because purple is the colour of the dye placed on the little finger of a child to show they have been immunised against polio.

"We were dressed in vibrant purple to celebrate the incredible achievements so far, with the number of polio cases cut by 99.9 per cent, and to encourage everyone to help Rotary and our partners in overcoming the remaining challenges to eradicating only the second human disease ever after smallpox," Eve Conway, former president of Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, said.

"Rotarians travelled from across Britain to join our entry in the parade and we were accompanied by our Purple4Polio ambassador Paralympic wheelchair racer and polio survivor Anne Wafula Strike MBE."

Redbridge Rotary Club meets every Tuesday evening at Luigi's Restaurant, 5 Beehive Lane, Ilford, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.