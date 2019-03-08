Redbridge Rotarians go Purple4Polio at Lord Mayor's Show

Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway Archant

Redbridge Rotarians went "Purple4Polio" in the Lord Mayor's Show in the City of London on Saturday, November 9 to celebrate nearing the end of cases of the deadly disease around the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway

When Rotary started its campaign to end polio globally in 1985 there were 1,000 cases a day in 125 countries.

This year that number has dropped to just 100 cases in two countries.

You may also want to watch:

Eve Conway, vice-chairman of Rotary International's End Polio Now: Countdown to History Campaign Committee and a mrmeber of Redbridge Rotarians, said: "With our partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary has reduced cases by 99.99 per cent."

Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway

Rotary members wear purple because that is the colour of the dye placed on the finger of a child to show they have been immunised against polio.

In the parade they joined members of the City of London's United Wards' Club for their entry in the Lord Mayor's Show.

For more information, visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org.