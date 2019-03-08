Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Rotarians go Purple4Polio at Lord Mayor's Show

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 November 2019

Redbridge Rotarians wearing

Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway

Archant

Redbridge Rotarians went "Purple4Polio" in the Lord Mayor's Show in the City of London on Saturday, November 9 to celebrate nearing the end of cases of the deadly disease around the world.

Redbridge Rotarians wearing Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway

When Rotary started its campaign to end polio globally in 1985 there were 1,000 cases a day in 125 countries.

This year that number has dropped to just 100 cases in two countries.

You may also want to watch:

Eve Conway, vice-chairman of Rotary International's End Polio Now: Countdown to History Campaign Committee and a mrmeber of Redbridge Rotarians, said: "With our partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary has reduced cases by 99.99 per cent."

Redbridge Rotarians wearing Redbridge Rotarians wearing "Purple4Polio" in Lord Mayor's Show to celebrate near-end of disease. Picture: Eve Conway

Rotary members wear purple because that is the colour of the dye placed on the finger of a child to show they have been immunised against polio.

In the parade they joined members of the City of London's United Wards' Club for their entry in the Lord Mayor's Show.

For more information, visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org.

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Burglar pair jailed after £60,000 of jewellery stolen from Chigwell home

James Bourke. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Burglar pair jailed after £60,000 of jewellery stolen from Chigwell home

James Bourke. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge Rotarians go Purple4Polio at Lord Mayor’s Show

Redbridge Rotarians wearing

Pregnant woman taken to hospital following car crash in Aldborough Hatch

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Painters Road on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: Google Maps

Little Heath School for autistic children opens sensory room

Friends of Little Heath chairman Amarjit Singh Soora at the opening of the sensory room. Picture: Surjit Chodda

Daggers sign young forward House on loan until January

The Chigwell Construction Stadium. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists