Almost 1,000 casualties on Redbridge roads in 2019, latest figures show

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM January 12, 2021   
There were 885 casualties on Redbridge's roads in 2019, according to police figures shared on TfL's new vision zero, online data dashboard. - Credit: TfL

There were almost 1,000 casualties on the borough's roads in 2019, the latest figures show.

Two people died while 883 were injured on Redbridge's streets, 98 of them seriously, according to police figures shared by TfL.

This compares to 2018, which saw one person killed and 986 injured, 103 seriously.

Provisional figures show that there were two fatalities on the borough's roads in 2020.

There were 25,341 reported collisions on London’s streets in 2019, resulting in 125 people killed and more than 26,000 injured, 3,780 of those seriously. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists made up 83 per cent of those killed or seriously injured.

The figures are available on TfL's vision zero dashboard which launched on Monday, January 11.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer, said: "Behind every collision there is a tragedy experienced by a person’s family, friends and community.

“We’d like to thank drivers protecting their communities by driving safely. Action will be taken against anyone on our roads found to be putting Londoners at risk.”

The mayor of London Sadiq Kahn, TfL and the police want to eliminate deaths and serious injuries in London by 2041.

