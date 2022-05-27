News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge poetry group appeals for new members after pandemic pause

Aliyah Ahmed

Published: 4:41 PM May 27, 2022
Redbridge Rhymesters

The Redbridge Rhymesters poets - Credit: Redbridge Rhymesters

A Redbridge poetry group has been able to pick up their pens once again after the enforced separation during the pandemic. 

It’s been over two years since the Redbridge Rhymesters last met regularly for sessions, which include writing poems in all forms – sonnets, blank verse, narrative and odes.

After a two-year pause due to the virus, the group is now running again, and members hope to rebuild to the strength it enjoyed before Covid struck.

Founding member Alexandra Wilde said: “We hope we will get new fresh poets joining us. 

"It’s important we keep up our creative thoughts. I cannot imagine a time when I would not write."
 
Redbridge Rhymesters began 13 years ago when Janet West from AgeUK Redbridge, Barking and Havering discovered a poem written by Alexandra Wilde that was written about her grandmother.

Janet got in touch with Alexandra to ask if she would lead a poetry event at the Allan Burgess Centre in Wanstead.

It was so successful it became a regular event every quarter.

After each meeting the Redbridge Rhymesters produces a pamphlet containing all the new poems written by members.

