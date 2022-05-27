Redbridge poetry group appeals for new members after pandemic pause
Aliyah Ahmed
- Credit: Redbridge Rhymesters
A Redbridge poetry group has been able to pick up their pens once again after the enforced separation during the pandemic.
It’s been over two years since the Redbridge Rhymesters last met regularly for sessions, which include writing poems in all forms – sonnets, blank verse, narrative and odes.
After a two-year pause due to the virus, the group is now running again, and members hope to rebuild to the strength it enjoyed before Covid struck.
Founding member Alexandra Wilde said: “We hope we will get new fresh poets joining us.
"It’s important we keep up our creative thoughts. I cannot imagine a time when I would not write."
Redbridge Rhymesters began 13 years ago when Janet West from AgeUK Redbridge, Barking and Havering discovered a poem written by Alexandra Wilde that was written about her grandmother.
Janet got in touch with Alexandra to ask if she would lead a poetry event at the Allan Burgess Centre in Wanstead.
It was so successful it became a regular event every quarter.
Most Read
- 1 Two people arrested following Ilford drugs lab bust
- 2 RideLondon 2022: East and central London roads among 100 miles of closures
- 3 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in east London
- 4 Five jailed after 'cold blooded' murder of Enfield father
- 5 Boy, 2, injured after 'dog attack' at funfair
- 6 Labour wins Mayfield seats in delayed election
- 7 Maskless passengers on London trains and buses fined 4,000 times
- 8 Girl, 17, held on suspicion of terrorism offences after east London arrest
- 9 Ilford man has van crushed, given curfew for Barking and Dagenham fly-tips
- 10 Update: Sixth arrest following killing of Michael Ugwa
After each meeting the Redbridge Rhymesters produces a pamphlet containing all the new poems written by members.
READ MORE:
Poets of the future enjoy session in Wanstead with Redbridge Rhymesters
Primary school pupils turned poets wow Redbridge Rhymesters in Wanstead
Snaresbrook Primary pupils write spooky sonnets and petrifying poems at Redbridge Rhymesters’ Halloween workshop