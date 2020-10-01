Council resurfacing programme has already improved more than 20 roads across Redbridge

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and Cllr John Howard, Cabinet Member for Civic Pride both recently attended the resurfaced Princes Road in Barkingside, one of the beneficiaries of the council's ambitious programme to improve streets in the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

The ambitious road resurfacing programme planned for Redbridge has already delivered significant improvements to the borough’s highways network.

Scheduled over this year and next, once completed the £6.7million highways capital programme will have upgraded approximately 80 roads in the borough.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, contractors could not fully commit to the works until the start of June.

Despite the late start, more than 20 roads have already been resurfaced across the borough, and the programme is on schedule to be completed by the end of this financial year.

One section of road which has already been improved is the Princes Road in Barkingside, recently visited by Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride.

The leader described himself as “very impressed” with the condition of the Barkingside road, adding: “Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve been able to progress these vital works in a safe and efficient ways to improve roads across the borough. We know how much people detest potholes, and we’ve been using the latest technology and equipment to ensure these are all filled before we encounter the cold weather in winter.”

Both he and Cllr Howard believe the resurfacing will positively impact Redbridge motorists and cyclists, with the latter explaining how they have managed to make such quick headway: “We’ve taken advantage over the summer of the fact that roads have been quieter due to Covid-19, and we’ve managed to make some considerable progress without it impacting on residents.

“We look forward to seeing the programme progress and delivering further improvements to our network of roads.”

Work on a number of roads in Cranbrook South is due to start over the coming weeks, including Cowley Rd and Vaughan Gardens (w/c October 12), and Chichester Gardens and Wells Gdns (w/c October 19).

The full list of roads can be found here.