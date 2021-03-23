News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Covid - A Year On: Redbridge residents highlight job and mental health concerns in survey

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:00 AM March 23, 2021   
File photo dated 08/12/20 of Margaret Keenan, 90, being applauded by staff as she returns to her war

The results of our Covid-19 survey are in on the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown. - Credit: PA

Residents across Redbridge who responded to a Recorder survey have highlighted the impact a year of Covid-19 restrictions has had on their mental health and job stability.

On the year anniversary of the UK's first lockdown, this newspaper can reveal two-thirds of the people from Redbridge who responded to our survey said their mental health was worse off in the last 12 months and nearly 80pc have suffered a job loss as a result of Covid.

A little over half of the 38 respondents said they still weren't comfortable booking a holiday in 2021.

Now that nearly 94,000 people across the borough have received the first dose of their Covid-19 jab, 83pc of survey respondents said they felt anywhere from moderately safe to completely safe thanks to the success of the vaccination programme. 

However, people are not clamouring to make up for lost time going out, with only 8pc reporting they are more likely to return to the pub in comparison to the time before Covid-19 and 16pc saying they will eat out more often. 




You may also want to watch:

Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

South Woodford Housing scheme

Housing

South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The wooden planters outside Clore Tikva School

Clore Tikva School installs protective planters

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Clayhall stabbing

Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

King George Hospital

Trust extends overnight closure of children's emergency department

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus