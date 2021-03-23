Covid - A Year On: Redbridge residents highlight job and mental health concerns in survey

Published: 10:00 AM March 23, 2021

The results of our Covid-19 survey are in on the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown. - Credit: PA

Residents across Redbridge who responded to a Recorder survey have highlighted the impact a year of Covid-19 restrictions has had on their mental health and job stability.

On the year anniversary of the UK's first lockdown, this newspaper can reveal two-thirds of the people from Redbridge who responded to our survey said their mental health was worse off in the last 12 months and nearly 80pc have suffered a job loss as a result of Covid.

A little over half of the 38 respondents said they still weren't comfortable booking a holiday in 2021.

Now that nearly 94,000 people across the borough have received the first dose of their Covid-19 jab, 83pc of survey respondents said they felt anywhere from moderately safe to completely safe thanks to the success of the vaccination programme.

However, people are not clamouring to make up for lost time going out, with only 8pc reporting they are more likely to return to the pub in comparison to the time before Covid-19 and 16pc saying they will eat out more often.











