Irfan Shah is among those from Redbridge to be recognised in the New Year Honours list 2022 - Credit: Ken Mears

A number of Redbridge residents have been recognised in the New Year Honours list 2022.

Among the recipients are those who have been made an OBE or MBE, or awarded a BEM by the queen.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rizwan Patel - Lint Group, founder

For services to the disadvantaged communities in the UK and abroad, particularly during Covid-19.

Rizwan studied at Seven Kings High School before starting his business career.

He said: "I am honoured and humbled for the recognition.

"If we have been blessed, then it is a duty that we give something back; being a Muslim one knows that charity is an integral part of our lives."

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sushma Bhanot

For services to wellbeing and the community in Chigwell, particularly during Covid-19.

Virinder Kuljit Kaur Rai - Against Violence and Abuse charity, business manager

For services to the charity sector and to the communities in the London Borough of Redbridge and Derbyshire.

David Gwynne Backhouse - Grove Primary School, Mayfield School, Barley Lane Primary School and Redbridge Primary School, chair of governors

For services to education.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Habiba Alli - Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid, volunteer

For services to the community in the London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19.

Habiba, 37, was instrumental in the creation of the above group, which has supported the borough's residents throughout the pandemic.

Laura Frances Argyle, Genevieve Carnell, Bobbie Rebecca Graham, Ranjeet Khare

For services to the community in Woodford during Covid-19.

Irfan Hussain Shah

For services to young people and the community in the London Borough of Redbridge, particularly during Covid-19.

Hanina Alice Simon - Redbridge Schools Library Service, manager

For services to education in the London Borough of Redbridge.

Sajeev Vilvarajah

For services to the community in Clayhall during Covid-19.

Sharath Kumar Jeevan - STiR Education, lately chief executive.

For services to education.

Mohammad Sehreen Seleem

For services to disadvantaged communities in east London.

Woodford Green resident Sehreen, 47, has been working in the employment sector for over two decades and has helped over 5,000 people into work or training over the past 15 years.