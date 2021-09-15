News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Green-fingered people offered chance to create mini-gardens by street trees

Daniel Gayne

11:39 AM September 15, 2021   
Applications to adopt a tree pit are open until the end of November

Applications to adopt a tree pit are open until the end of November - Credit: Redbridge Council

Green-fingered residents have the opportunity to adopt their own tree pit once again. 

Redbridge Council is running the adoption scheme – now in its third year – as part of a community gardening initiative which hopes to bring the borough into bloom. 

People who take part can help improve the biodiversity of their neighbourhood by planting flower seeds to create a mini-garden at the foot of a tree on their street. 

Council leader Jas Athwal said he was “thrilled” to see applications reopen for the scheme. 

He said: "Not only is gardening brilliant for mental wellbeing, but it will also brighten up our streets and boost local biodiversity.”

Applications are now open and will close on November 30.  

Those applying to adopt a tree pit will receive a free packet of wildflower seeds while stocks last.  

Those who applied last year will have to re-apply again this year as all adoptions are for one year. 

For more information, or to apply, go to https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/adopt-and-water-a-tree/


