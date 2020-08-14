Third of adults fail to do one 10-minute walk a week

Almost a third of adults in Redbridge fail to take one short walk a week, new figures suggest.

The annual Active Lives survey by Sport England found that 32 per cent of the 939 residents asked took a 10-minute walk less than once a week.

This result, from the period between November 2018 and November 2019, was an improvement on the 37pc who gave the same answer the previous year.

However, the Redbridge figures for both years eclipsed the national average of 29pc.

People across the country are walking less; the survey revealed that the average annual distance travelled on foot fell by five miles last year (from 210 to 205 miles).

These numbers are concerning in light of the UK’s growing obesity problem; separate statistics from Public Health England (PHE) show that almost two-thirds (62pc) of adults in England are overweight.

PHE’s chief nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone said: “Just 10 minutes every day is a good start and can have health benefits but more is better and now more than ever avoiding public transport if possible and walking to work or to the shops makes even more sense.

“Staying active is an important part of maintaining or reaching a healthy weight alongside a healthy diet.”

Along with the increased risk from Covid-19, she added that living with excess weight raises the risk of a range of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes.

The figures also show Redbridge residents were even less likely to cycle, with just 7pc getting out on their bikes at least once per week.

A sizeable 24pc said they did not either walk or cycle at least once every four weeks.

The government’s new strategy to help people lose weight includes over £2billion in safe walking and cycling routes, a ban on some junk food promotions and stricter advertising controls.

A spokesman said: “We are determined to tackle the problem of obesity across all ages.

“We recently launched a world leading strategy to help reduce obesity rates and help everyone live healthier lives.”