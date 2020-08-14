Search

Advanced search

Third of adults fail to do one 10-minute walk a week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 August 2020

Just a 10-minute walk a day can have health benefits. Picture: Ken Mears

Just a 10-minute walk a day can have health benefits. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Almost a third of adults in Redbridge fail to take one short walk a week, new figures suggest.

The annual Active Lives survey by Sport England found that 32 per cent of the 939 residents asked took a 10-minute walk less than once a week.

This result, from the period between November 2018 and November 2019, was an improvement on the 37pc who gave the same answer the previous year.

However, the Redbridge figures for both years eclipsed the national average of 29pc.

People across the country are walking less; the survey revealed that the average annual distance travelled on foot fell by five miles last year (from 210 to 205 miles).

These numbers are concerning in light of the UK’s growing obesity problem; separate statistics from Public Health England (PHE) show that almost two-thirds (62pc) of adults in England are overweight.

You may also want to watch:

PHE’s chief nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone said: “Just 10 minutes every day is a good start and can have health benefits but more is better and now more than ever avoiding public transport if possible and walking to work or to the shops makes even more sense.

“Staying active is an important part of maintaining or reaching a healthy weight alongside a healthy diet.”

Along with the increased risk from Covid-19, she added that living with excess weight raises the risk of a range of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes.

The figures also show Redbridge residents were even less likely to cycle, with just 7pc getting out on their bikes at least once per week.

A sizeable 24pc said they did not either walk or cycle at least once every four weeks.

The government’s new strategy to help people lose weight includes over £2billion in safe walking and cycling routes, a ban on some junk food promotions and stricter advertising controls.

A spokesman said: “We are determined to tackle the problem of obesity across all ages.

“We recently launched a world leading strategy to help reduce obesity rates and help everyone live healthier lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s mum completes trek for Woodford Green hospice

Maria O'Sullivan

A-levels: Oaks Park enjoys impressive results day as Newbury Park school sends record numbers to Russell Group universities

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Ilford teenager jailed for two years for Class A drug offences

18-year-old Mehmet Kara of High Road, Ilford, has been jailed for two years after being caught with Class A drugs in Chatham. Picture: Kent Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s mum completes trek for Woodford Green hospice

Maria O'Sullivan

A-levels: Oaks Park enjoys impressive results day as Newbury Park school sends record numbers to Russell Group universities

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Ilford teenager jailed for two years for Class A drug offences

18-year-old Mehmet Kara of High Road, Ilford, has been jailed for two years after being caught with Class A drugs in Chatham. Picture: Kent Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Our Daggers blogger gives his reaction to the club’s fans forum

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Simon Harmer impresses for Essex in rain-affected clash with Sussex

Essex players take a drinks break and spray disinfectant during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Third of adults fail to do one 10-minute walk a week

Just a 10-minute walk a day can have health benefits. Picture: Ken Mears

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom