Council and police partnership offers Redbridge residents update on crime

Published: 5:00 PM December 2, 2020

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman addressed Redbridge residents' concerns in a webinar along with the council.

The council and Met police offered an update on crime in Redbridge at a webinar held last night (Tuesday, December 1).

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal emphasised how important it is that residents take part in the council's crime survey.

A number of issues - including domestic violence, prostitution, car crime and burglaries - were discussed at the virtual event, hosted by council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and East Area BCU commander Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman.

Both leaders gave a summary on the landscape before taking questions.

Cllr Athwal began by commending the 1,600-plus people who have taken part in the council’s crime survey, before urging greater involvement as this number (though impressive) is “not indicative of the entire borough”.

He also declared the Taskforce - a team of six council enforcement officers and 12 police officers set up in June - “an absolute success”, and thanked the near-90 people who have joined Streetwatch.

Both Cllr Athwal and Det Ch Supt Clayman reserved a special word for domestic violence. The former wished to remind residents that help is available, with the latter adding: “Nobody should have to suffer alone. It’s the one crime area that has increased during Covid.”

Prostitution and anti-social behaviour were among the issues raised, with one resident asking about plans to tackle the known issues in Ilford Lane.

In answering Cllr Athwal reaffirmed that he wants the Taskforce to continue its work, and emphasised: “The moment we let our guard down it will return to where it was before.”

He added that the council is working with the Local Government Association to develop a “sustained messaging process” to reduce the problem.

One question put to Det Ch Supt Clayman related to car crime in the borough.

The commander stated that the force adopts an “industry approach” by working with manufacturers to make certain models less vulnerable. He urged particular caution around hybrid cars and catalytic convertors.

Also at the session was Det Sgt Luke Hampton, who presented positive findings on burglaries in the borough. As of November 29, Redbridge had recorded 1,795 burglaries - down 18 per cent (and 362) - on last year.

Det Ch Supt Clayman also confirmed a new cohort of 25-30 officers has just joined the BCU.

Answer the survey here.