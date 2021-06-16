News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge residents come together for community clean-up

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:25 AM June 16, 2021   
A group of litter pickers wearing high viz jackets on a residential street

Volunteers at Redbridge Village Committee's litter pick. - Credit: Sue Rosner

Redbridge Village residents came together at the weekend for their first community litter pick in more than a year. 

On Saturday (June 12), 12 volunteers collected a number of litter bags. 

Organised by Redbridge Village Committee’s environmental coordinator Edward Hickman, it was the organisation’s first event in 17 months. 

Naomi Landon, chair of the committee, said: “There really is no excuse for littering, making the local area mucky, unhygienic and causing issues to the environment."


 

Volunteers in high viz picking up litter on a residential street

Twelve volunteers filled a number of large bags with litter on the day. - Credit: Sue Rosner

She said that if someone in the village has too much rubbish for their bin, they can ask in WhatsApp groups whether someone else has space. 



Redbridge Council assisted by providing litter pickers, bags and gloves, as well as agreeing to collect the bags from two locations. 

