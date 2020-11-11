Search

Collaborative Social Prescribing service recognised for its positive impact on Redbridge residents

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 November 2020

A collaborative social prescribing service between the council, NHS and voluntary sector has been recognised for its impact on Redbridge residents. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A collaborative social prescribing service between the council, NHS and voluntary sector has been recognised for its impact on Redbridge residents. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A Redbridge service designed to help patients make changes to improve their health and wellbeing has been recognised for its work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The collaboration between Redbridge CVS, Redbridge Council and the local Clinical Commissioning Group is what’s known as a social prescribing service, which allows for patients to be referred to a link worker who guides them toward the social, emotional or practical support they need to improve their lives.

This approach has been recognised for its innovation and cost-effectiveness by The Social Prescribing Network’s ESTEEM initiative .

When evaluated, Redbridge’s social prescription service was found to have helped decrease anxiety and depression in service users due to practical support being more accessible.

It was also found that, for every £1 invested in social prescribing locally, the return was between £2.86-£6.42 in terms of savings to the NHS.

Extending his congratulations to the team, the cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing councillor Mark Santos described the service as a “great example of how prevention and early intervention promotes health and wellbeing and prevents the escalation of need”.

